ETV Bharat / state

J&K High Court Quashes Fake Date Of Birth FIR Against Ex-Ranji Cricketer

Srinagar: The High Court of Jammu & Kashmir and Ladakh has quashed an FIR registered against former cricketer Majid Yaqoob Dar over allegations that he submitted a fake date of birth (DOB) certificate to secure registration for the Ranji Trophy matches.

A bench of Justice Wasim Sadiq Nargal noted that the case appears to have emerged from internal disputes within the Jammu and Kashmir Cricket Association (JKCA) rather than any genuine criminal wrongdoing.

The FIR, registered as no 26/2023 by the Crime Branch, Kashmir, was lodged after a complaint was filed in 2020 by the then Chief Executive Officer of the JKCA. The complaint alleged that Dar had disclosed his date of birth as December 30, 1978 instead of December 30, 1970 to obtain registration and related benefits for the Ranji Trophy. Subsequently, Dar had approached the High Court seeking quashing of the FIR.

During the hearing, the court was informed that an internal inquiry conducted by the cricket association had found the allegations to be "baseless" and rather were an outcome of internal disputes within the body. A sub-committee of the association had also informed the Crime Branch that no material supporting the allegations could be traced in official records and recommended closure of the complaint.

The court also took note of the statement made before the Registrar Judicial by Anil Gupta, Member Administration of JKCA, who said the association did not wish to pursue the prosecution and sought closure of the case.