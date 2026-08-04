'Trial Courts Not Post Offices': J&K High Court Orders Fresh Review Of UAPA Terror Charges In 2019 Srinagar Jail Riot Case
A Division Bench comprising Acting Chief Justice Sanjeev Kumar and Justice Mohd Yousuf Wani directed the NIA court to pass a fresh, reasoned order.
By ETV Bharat Jammu & Kashmir Team
Published : August 4, 2026 at 8:20 PM IST
Srinagar: Holding that a criminal court cannot function as a "post office or a mouthpiece of the prosecution," the High Court of Jammu & Kashmir and Ladakh on Tuesday directed a special trial court to reconsider its decision to frame terrorism charges under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA) against accused in the 2019 Srinagar Central Jail riot case.
In a 32-page judgment, a Division Bench comprising Acting Chief Justice Sanjeev Kumar and Justice Mohd Yousuf Wani set aside the approach adopted by the Special NIA Court and directed it to pass a fresh, reasoned order after hearing both sides on the question of framing charges.
The High Court did not quash the prosecution or discharge the accused. Instead, it held that the trial court must independently examine whether the ingredients of the alleged offences, particularly Sections 16 and 18 of the UAPA relating to terrorist acts and conspiracy, are prima facie made out.
The Bench observed, "A criminal court is not supposed to act as a post office or a mouthpiece of the prosecution. The order regarding consideration of framing of charges is an important and sensitive step in a criminal trial and, as such, should never be considered as a formality."
Allowing the petitions filed under Section 528 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS), the High Court directed the Special Court to revisit its November 8, 2025 order, which had proposed framing charges under Sections 16 and 18 of the UAPA against the accused.
The Bench said, "It may meet the ends of justice if the learned trial court is directed to revisit the impugned order dated 8th November, 2025, in accordance with the law, keeping in mind the observations made in this order after affording a fresh opportunity of being heard to both the sides."
"The learned trial court (shall) revisit the impugned order dated 08.11.2025, in accordance with the law, while keeping in mind the observations made by this court and pass a fresh reasoned order regarding the framing of charge against/discharge of the petitioners under the relevant sections of the law," the court ordered.
The High Court clarified that although only some accused had approached it, the reconsideration would apply to all accused in the case because of the nature of the legal issues involved.
A central issue before the High Court was the legality of a second supplementary charge sheet filed on October 28, 2024 under Section 173(8) of the Code of Criminal Procedure, corresponding to Section 193(9) of the BNSS. The prosecution had invoked Sections 16 and 18 of the UAPA after filing the earlier charge sheets.
The petitioners argued that no fresh evidence had emerged during further investigation and that the investigating agency had merely reassessed material already collected to introduce more stringent offences carrying severe bail restrictions.
After examining the record, the High Court found significant deficiencies. "While perusing the record of all the charge sheets, we do not find any new articles/documents recovered or seized during the further investigation."
The court further noted that it could not find any witness statements recorded after the first supplementary charge sheet. "We have not been able to lay our hands on any statement of witness recorded under Section 161 or 164 of the Code by the SIT subsequent to the filing of the first supplementary charge sheet dated 3rd September 2024," the judgment said.
The Bench relied extensively on the Supreme Court's 2024 decision in Mariam Fasihuddin vs State by Adugodi Police Station.
Quoting the apex court, the High Court reiterated that "The provision for submitting a supplementary report infers that fresh oral or documentary evidence should be obtained rather than reevaluating or reassessing the material already collected and considered by the investigating agency."
The High Court said the statutory power to conduct further investigation is wide but cannot be exercised merely to reinterpret existing evidence.
It observed: "A supplementary report/charge sheet on the basis of further investigation is justified only when there is discovery of some new evidence-direct or documentary."
The Bench added: "Re-evaluation or Re-assessment of the already recorded evidence backing the initial report(s)/charge sheet(s) for the purpose of justifying the presentation of a further report/charge sheet under some new offences is not permissible under law."
The court also examined whether the allegations prima facie satisfied the legal ingredients of terrorist offences. Referring to the Supreme Court's landmark ruling in Hitendra Vishnu Thakur vs state of Maharashtra, the Bench observed that every serious crime cannot automatically be treated as terrorism.
The judgment quoted the Supreme Court's observation that "a terrorist activity has to be such as cannot be tackled as mere criminal activity under ordinary penal law by formal enforcement agencies."
The High Court emphasized that the trial court must determine whether the alleged acts satisfy the statutory ingredients of Section 15 of the UAPA before framing charges under Sections 16 and 18.
The case arises out of FIR No. 19/2019 registered at Rainawari Police Station after violence inside Srinagar Central Jail on April 4, 2019.
According to the prosecution, inmates allegedly set barracks on fire, raised anti-national slogans, pelted stones at jail staff, attacked security personnel and used LPG cylinders during the violence.
A Special Investigation Team later alleged that the riot was the result of a well-planned conspiracy involving 26 inmates and claimed the accused attempted to facilitate a jailbreak while damaging government property and injuring officials.
The investigation resulted in three charge sheets. The main charge sheet was filed on February 21, 2024 against four accused, with deceased accused Zia Mustafa shown separately. A first supplementary charge sheet followed on September 3, 2024 against 21 additional accused.
The second supplementary charge sheet, filed on October 28, 2024, added offences under Sections 16, 18 and 20 of the UAPA, although prosecution sanction had been granted only for Sections 16 and 18.
The petitioners challenged only the addition of the terrorism charges, arguing they were unsupported by fresh evidence. Considering that the FIR was registered more than seven years ago, the High Court directed the Special Court to proceed without delay after reconsidering the issue.
The Bench said, "Since the case FIR in question... stands registered on 04.04.2019 with the presentation of the main charge sheet on 21.02.2024, as such, the learned trial court is directed to proceed expeditiously in the matter."
The petitions were accordingly disposed of with directions to the Special Court to reconsider the framing of charges through a fresh, reasoned order in accordance with law.
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