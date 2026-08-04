ETV Bharat / state

'Trial Courts Not Post Offices': J&K High Court Orders Fresh Review Of UAPA Terror Charges In 2019 Srinagar Jail Riot Case

Srinagar: Holding that a criminal court cannot function as a "post office or a mouthpiece of the prosecution," the High Court of Jammu & Kashmir and Ladakh on Tuesday directed a special trial court to reconsider its decision to frame terrorism charges under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA) against accused in the 2019 Srinagar Central Jail riot case.

In a 32-page judgment, a Division Bench comprising Acting Chief Justice Sanjeev Kumar and Justice Mohd Yousuf Wani set aside the approach adopted by the Special NIA Court and directed it to pass a fresh, reasoned order after hearing both sides on the question of framing charges.

The High Court did not quash the prosecution or discharge the accused. Instead, it held that the trial court must independently examine whether the ingredients of the alleged offences, particularly Sections 16 and 18 of the UAPA relating to terrorist acts and conspiracy, are prima facie made out.

The Bench observed, "A criminal court is not supposed to act as a post office or a mouthpiece of the prosecution. The order regarding consideration of framing of charges is an important and sensitive step in a criminal trial and, as such, should never be considered as a formality."

Allowing the petitions filed under Section 528 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS), the High Court directed the Special Court to revisit its November 8, 2025 order, which had proposed framing charges under Sections 16 and 18 of the UAPA against the accused.

The Bench said, "It may meet the ends of justice if the learned trial court is directed to revisit the impugned order dated 8th November, 2025, in accordance with the law, keeping in mind the observations made in this order after affording a fresh opportunity of being heard to both the sides."

"The learned trial court (shall) revisit the impugned order dated 08.11.2025, in accordance with the law, while keeping in mind the observations made by this court and pass a fresh reasoned order regarding the framing of charge against/discharge of the petitioners under the relevant sections of the law," the court ordered.

The High Court clarified that although only some accused had approached it, the reconsideration would apply to all accused in the case because of the nature of the legal issues involved.

A central issue before the High Court was the legality of a second supplementary charge sheet filed on October 28, 2024 under Section 173(8) of the Code of Criminal Procedure, corresponding to Section 193(9) of the BNSS. The prosecution had invoked Sections 16 and 18 of the UAPA after filing the earlier charge sheets.

The petitioners argued that no fresh evidence had emerged during further investigation and that the investigating agency had merely reassessed material already collected to introduce more stringent offences carrying severe bail restrictions.

After examining the record, the High Court found significant deficiencies. "While perusing the record of all the charge sheets, we do not find any new articles/documents recovered or seized during the further investigation."

The court further noted that it could not find any witness statements recorded after the first supplementary charge sheet. "We have not been able to lay our hands on any statement of witness recorded under Section 161 or 164 of the Code by the SIT subsequent to the filing of the first supplementary charge sheet dated 3rd September 2024," the judgment said.

The Bench relied extensively on the Supreme Court's 2024 decision in Mariam Fasihuddin vs State by Adugodi Police Station.

Quoting the apex court, the High Court reiterated that "The provision for submitting a supplementary report infers that fresh oral or documentary evidence should be obtained rather than reevaluating or reassessing the material already collected and considered by the investigating agency."