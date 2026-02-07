ETV Bharat / state

JK High Court Enhances Compensation For Kin Of Army Personnel Killed In Road Mishap

Srinagar: The High Court of Jammu & Kashmir and Ladakh enhanced compensation for the families of three Indian Army personnel who died in a military vehicle accident on the Ramban-Banihal highway.

The court held that the crash occurred due to rash and negligent driving and rejected the Union of India’s claim that it was an 'act of God.'

In his 11-page judgment, Justice Rajnesh Oswal dismissed appeals filed by the Union of India and allowed cross-appeals by the families, significantly increasing compensation under multiple heads, including loss of dependency, consortium, and funeral expenses.



“The appellants-UOI are directed to satisfy the awarded amount accordingly,” Justice Oswal ordered, adding that “the modified award shall carry interest @6% per annum from the date of filing of the claim petition until realization.”



The case arose from a fatal accident on August 29, 2007, when an Army vehicle bearing registration number 99R006343D plunged into a deep gorge while traveling from Ramban to Banihal. Three soldiers - Havaldar Arvind Singh, Lance Naik Rishi Dev, and Raju Singh Tomar - lost their lives in the crash. Separate compensation claims were filed before the Motor Accident Claims Tribunal (MACT), Jammu, by their families.



The tribunal passed a common award on April 21, 2012, granting compensation but both sides challenged the decision with the the Union of India seeking to set it aside. The Union of India, represented by Deputy Solicitor General Vishal Sharma and advocate Sumant Sudan, argued that the accident was not caused by negligence but due to external factors beyond human control.



It contended that the vehicle was a specialized Army vehicle and that “while giving a way to a vehicle coming from the opposite direction, the road caved in, resulting in the vehicle rolling down into a deep gorge.” The government also argued that since the deceased were Army personnel performing sovereign duties, they could not be treated as passengers or third parties under the Motor Vehicles Act, and therefore the claim petitions were not maintainable.



The High Court, after reviewing evidence and witness testimony, upheld the tribunal’s conclusion that negligent driving caused the fatal crash. "Upon examining the record, this Court also does not find any perversity in the findings of the learned Tribunal… Accordingly, the contention of the appellants that the accident did not occur due to the rash and negligent driving of Sepoy Brijesh Kumar is rejected," Justice Oswal said.



The tribunal had relied on eyewitness testimony, including that of Harbans Lal, who testified that the Army vehicle “was being driven in a rash and negligent manner at a high speed,” causing the driver to lose control and plunge into a gorge. While dismissing the Union of India’s appeals, the High Court found merit in the families’ cross-appeals, ruling that the tribunal had applied incorrect multipliers and failed to consider future prospects and proper compensation under conventional heads.

