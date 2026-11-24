J&K Govt Wakes Up To Safety Of Children In Conflict With Law, But Child Protection Commission Caught In Legal Battle
The UT government has started the process for constituting child welfare committees in districts.
Published : November 24, 2026 at 7:42 PM IST
Srinagar: After weeks of delay, the Jammu and Kashmir government has started the process for constituting child welfare committees (CWC) in the twenty districts of the union territory to pave the way for legal protection of children in conflict with law.
Facing criticism from opposition for delaying the setting up of the CWCs, the government’s Directorate of Mission Vatsyala has invited applications for 20 chairpersons in the 20 districts of the union territory and 80 members of the child welfare committees in each district.
The three-year term of the previous committees formed in April 2023 ended in April this year and were given an extension of six months until the fresh committees were formed. But the government did not constitute the new committees during this six month period, leaving the UT without CWCs.
The Directorate of Mission Vatsyala delegated the powers to child protection officers and district child protection officers, but they have no authority to pass orders on care, bail or inquiry.
Under the Juvenile Justice (Care and Protection of Children) Act, 2015 and Jammu and Kashmir Juvenile Justice (Care and Protection of Children) Rules, 2021, each district shall have CWCs to provide legal aid and protection to the children in conflict with the law and in need of care.
The Integrated Child Protection Services was rolled out in 2016-2017 as Jammu and Kashmir had a high incidence of arrests among minors by the police during street protests at the time.
Then J&K Social Welfare Minister and current legislator Sajad Lone said that the ICPS, now renamed as Mission Vatsyala, was a milestone in juvenile justice.
The Mission mandates that minors in conflict with law and on the verge of arrest, be produced before the Juvenile Justice Board (JJB ) and CWC and that a child-friendly regime take custody of the child.
“These committees have been allowed to lapse. A child has no institutional back up today, if he or she is in distress. From 14.10.2026, there is no CWC or JJB. And so the children in conflict with law cannot be produced before a CWC or JJB,” Lone said, urging the government to expedite the process of completing the formation of CWCs and JJBs.
Although the process of CWCs has been started, the Jammu and Kashmir Commission for Protection of Child Rights, which monitors the implementation of the Juvenile Justice (Care and Protection of Children) Act, has not yet been set up after 2019.
In November 2024, the Social Welfare Department had invited applications for Chairperson and Members of the commission but the selection process was challenged by an applicant Shahid Ahmad Ronga in the Jammu and Kashmir High Court who questioned the selection process over ‘Management’ subject as eligibility for the chairperson.
Ronga said that he challenged the eligibility criteria of Management subject and merit-based formula selection.
“As per the Act, Management subject is not mentioned as eligibility criteria, but it has been introduced by the Social Welfare Department. I have challenged it. Also, under the merit based formula there are certain discrepancies where those candidates who have the merit have been dropped from the selection process,” Ronga told ETV Bharat. He said that his case will come up for hearing this week.
Read More: