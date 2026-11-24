ETV Bharat / state

J&K Govt Wakes Up To Safety Of Children In Conflict With Law, But Child Protection Commission Caught In Legal Battle

Representational picture ( IANS )

By Mir Farhat Maqbool 3 Min Read

Srinagar: After weeks of delay, the Jammu and Kashmir government has started the process for constituting child welfare committees (CWC) in the twenty districts of the union territory to pave the way for legal protection of children in conflict with law.

Facing criticism from opposition for delaying the setting up of the CWCs, the government’s Directorate of Mission Vatsyala has invited applications for 20 chairpersons in the 20 districts of the union territory and 80 members of the child welfare committees in each district.

The three-year term of the previous committees formed in April 2023 ended in April this year and were given an extension of six months until the fresh committees were formed. But the government did not constitute the new committees during this six month period, leaving the UT without CWCs. The Directorate of Mission Vatsyala delegated the powers to child protection officers and district child protection officers, but they have no authority to pass orders on care, bail or inquiry. Under the Juvenile Justice (Care and Protection of Children) Act, 2015 and Jammu and Kashmir Juvenile Justice (Care and Protection of Children) Rules, 2021, each district shall have CWCs to provide legal aid and protection to the children in conflict with the law and in need of care. The Integrated Child Protection Services was rolled out in 2016-2017 as Jammu and Kashmir had a high incidence of arrests among minors by the police during street protests at the time. Then J&K Social Welfare Minister and current legislator Sajad Lone said that the ICPS, now renamed as Mission Vatsyala, was a milestone in juvenile justice.