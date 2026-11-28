ETV Bharat / state

After Row Over Location, JK Govt Notifies National Law University Headquarters in Budgam; Campus in Jammu

Srinagar: The Jammu and Kashmir government-led Chief Minister, Omar Abdullah, has issued a notification on the establishment of the Jammu and Kashmir National Law University, with its headquarters to remain in Budgam district and its campus in Jammu.

Two separate notifications were issued by the Department of Law, Justice and Parliamentary Affairs on Saturday to set up the university.

According to the notifications dated November 28, the government has appointed November 30 as the date on which the Jammu and Kashmir National Law University Act, 2018, will come into force. A separate notification, issued as S.O. 332, formally establishes the university under Section 3(1) of the Act. It also specifies that the university's headquarters will be in Budgam district, while its campus will be located in Jammu.

The two orders were issued by the Department of Law, Justice and Parliamentary Affairs from the Civil Secretariat and signed by Commissioner/Secretary to the Government, Achal Sethi.

The decision comes amid a row over the university's location, with the BJP demanding that the institution be established in Jammu instead of Kashmir. Earlier, BJP leaders had sought that the Jammu region should be given representation after the Omar Abdullah-led government indicated that the university would be established in Budgam. Chief Minister Omar had in January questioned the argument that Jammu was being denied an institution. He had pointed out that Jammu already had an Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) and an Indian Institute of Management (IIM), while challenging critics to explain why similar concerns over regional balance had not been raised when those institutions were established.

The notifications formally settle the location of the university's headquarters and provides for a campus in Jammu. The arrangement provides for the institution to have its headquarters in Kashmir while maintaining an academic presence in the Jammu region.