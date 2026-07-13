ETV Bharat / state

J&K Court Starts Suo Motu Criminal Proceedings Against SSP Srinagar, Says 'He Has a Habit of Sitting Over Warrants'

Srinagar: A local Kashmir court has initiated suo motu criminal proceedings against Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Srinagar Dr G.V. Sundeep Chakravarthy while holding that he prima facie failed to execute court-issued warrants in multiple cases and thereby violated his statutory duty under the Jammu and Kashmir Police Act.

In an eight-page order dated July 6, City Judge/Judicial Magistrate First Class (JMIC) Srinagar Tarun Mahajan registered a suo motu case against the police officer under Section 210(1)(c) of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS), 2023, for an alleged offence under Section 24 of the J&K Police Act, punishable under Section 29 of the Act.

The proceedings arose out of repeated non-execution of arrest warrants issued in a private complaint titled Ghulam Mohammad Rather vs Ajaz Ahmad Lone, in which the court had directed action against the SHO of Bandipora Police Station after successive failures to comply with judicial orders.

The court noted that after repeated non-compliance by police officers in Bandipora district, it specifically entrusted SSP Srinagar with executing the warrant under Section 81 of the BNSS to ensure compliance outside the court's territorial jurisdiction. Despite this, the warrant remained unexecuted and no report was submitted to the court.

The order observed that the failure could not be justified.

"There can be two reasons for non-execution of warrant against SHO Bandipora," the court said, adding that either the SHO had gone missing or was absconding. Since no such explanation was ever furnished by the police, the court recorded, "this court has all reasons to believe that both these district police chiefs have willfully, deliberately & purposely not executed the warrant lawfully entrusted to them and both these officers are themselves creating hindrance in the administration of justice and instead of executing the warrant against SHO Bandipora are showing full brotherhood for his fraternity member and protecting him with full impunity.

The judge further said the alleged disobedience was not confined to one case.

Referring to two other pending matters, M/S Motor Land vs Abdul Hamid Dar and Hilal Ahmad Bhat vs Aijaz Ahmad Sheikh, the court said SSP Srinagar had similarly failed to execute warrants issued against police officers in Pulwama and Kupwara districts despite receiving them through official channels.

The court reminded the officer that once a warrant is entrusted to a police officer, there is no legal discretion to ignore it.

"This court hereby reminds Dr G.V. Sundeep Chakravarthy, SSP Srinagar (accused herein) that once the warrant is entrusted to him, he has no authority under law to sit over the warrants issued by this court and has no discretionary powers not to execute the warrants and he has no option other than to execute the warrant as it is the lawful and bounden duty of every Police Officer to execute the warrant once entrusted lawfully by the court of competent jurisdiction."

The order reproduces Sections 24 and 29 of the J&K Police Act, emphasizing that every police officer is legally bound to "promptly obey and execute all orders and warrants lawfully issued" by competent authorities and that willful neglect of duty is punishable.