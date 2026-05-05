ETV Bharat / state

Jitendra Singh Resigns As Cong's Assam In-Charge After Poll Rout

New Delhi: Senior Congress leader Jitendra Singh on Monday tendered his resignation as the party's general secretary in-charge of Assam with immediate effect, taking responsibility for the outcome of the assembly polls in which his party suffered a crushing defeat.

In his resignation letter to Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge, Singh said it is in the best interest of the organisation that he steps aside to allow for fresh leadership and renewed direction.

"I write to tender my resignation as General Secretary In-Charge of Assam with immediate effect. The recent election results have been deeply disappointing, and I take full responsibility for my role in the outcome," Singh said.

"Despite our best efforts, we were unable to meet the expectations of the people of Assam, whom we sought to serve. It is in the best interest of the organisation that I step aside to allow for fresh leadership and renewed direction," he said.