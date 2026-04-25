ETV Bharat / state

'People Must Not Hesitate In Producing More Children', Says Jitan Ram Manjhi

Gaya: Union Minister Jitan Ram Manjhi on Saturday said the mindset of people towards population growth needs to change.

Speaking at a function in Gaya, Manjhi said people must not hesitate in producing more children. "There should be no hesitation in increasing the population of the country," he said. The minister was responding to a question on Pandit Dhirendra Shastri's statement in Nagpur that Hindus should have four children and one of them must be sent to the RSS.

Manjhi said employment opportunities should be created for the burgeoning population. "If the society is run honestly, everyone will be provided for," he said.