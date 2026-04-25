'People Must Not Hesitate In Producing More Children', Says Jitan Ram Manjhi
The union minister said he does not advocate population control as it is impossible to predict what greatness a child can achieve.
Published : April 25, 2026 at 9:13 PM IST
Gaya: Union Minister Jitan Ram Manjhi on Saturday said the mindset of people towards population growth needs to change.
Speaking at a function in Gaya, Manjhi said people must not hesitate in producing more children. "There should be no hesitation in increasing the population of the country," he said. The minister was responding to a question on Pandit Dhirendra Shastri's statement in Nagpur that Hindus should have four children and one of them must be sent to the RSS.
Manjhi said employment opportunities should be created for the burgeoning population. "If the society is run honestly, everyone will be provided for," he said.
The minister said in the ancient era, "there were 600 million gods and 600 million Yaduvanshis, and at that time India was called the world leader." He said India's population at present is "just 1.4 billion". Manjhi said, "Back then, there were 600 million gods and 600 million Yaduvanshis, and India was known as the world leader. There was no population control".
He further said, "No one is born with a stomach but everyone is born with hands and a brain. It's impossible to predict what greatness a child can achieve," he said. The minister said he does not advocate population control. "But as the population grows, people must be educated so they can become entrepreneurs," he said.
Manjhi is not new to making contentious statements. The Hindustani Awam Morcha (Secular) leader Jitan Ram Manjhi, had gone on a rampage last year, throwing light on how public representatives take commission, raising various governance issues with his acerbic tongue, wrong-footing the National Democratic Alliance (NDA), and even threatening to quit it if his party doesn’t get a Rajya Sabha seat from Bihar.
Also Read
Union Minister Jitan Ram Manjhi Reveals MPs And MLAs 'Take Commission', Threatens To Quit NDA