All NDA Parties To Be Represented In Nitish Kumar's Cabinet, Says HAM Chief Jitan Ram Majhi

Patna: With Nitish Kumar set to be sworn in as Bihar's next Chief Minister on November 20, speculations are rife over his cabinet and its size.

Union Minister and Hindustani Awam Morcha patron Jitan Ram Manjhi said all constituent parties of the National Democratic Alliance will be represented in the cabinet. He stated the new cabinet will have 35-36 ministers, including 16 from the BJP, 14-15 from the JD (U), and three from the LJP. "The HAM Party and the RLSP will have one minister each," he said.

Majhi, however, said his assumptions are based on media reports and the numbers may change. Expressing gratitude to the people of Bihar for giving NDA a huge mandate, he said Nitish's work for women and the differently-abled contributed to his success.