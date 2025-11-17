All NDA Parties To Be Represented In Nitish Kumar's Cabinet, Says HAM Chief Jitan Ram Majhi
Majhi said the new cabinet will have 35 to 36 ministers with the majority 16 from the BJP.
Published : November 17, 2025 at 3:06 PM IST
Patna: With Nitish Kumar set to be sworn in as Bihar's next Chief Minister on November 20, speculations are rife over his cabinet and its size.
Union Minister and Hindustani Awam Morcha patron Jitan Ram Manjhi said all constituent parties of the National Democratic Alliance will be represented in the cabinet. He stated the new cabinet will have 35-36 ministers, including 16 from the BJP, 14-15 from the JD (U), and three from the LJP. "The HAM Party and the RLSP will have one minister each," he said.
Majhi, however, said his assumptions are based on media reports and the numbers may change. Expressing gratitude to the people of Bihar for giving NDA a huge mandate, he said Nitish's work for women and the differently-abled contributed to his success.
#WATCH | दिल्ली: केंद्रीय मंत्री जीतन राम मांझी ने कहा, " 20 तारीख को शपथ ग्रहण समारोह होगा, प्रधानमंत्री भी जाएंगे, हम लोग भी जाएंगे... जितने मंत्री बन रहे हैं उनके नाम सामने आ रहे हैं कि 35-36 होंगे, जिसमें से 16 भाजपा से, 14-15 jdu से, 3 लोक जनशक्ति पार्टी (रामविलास) से और 1-1… pic.twitter.com/oh7YbXwJiz— ANI_HindiNews (@AHindinews) November 17, 2025
Meanwhile, the meeting of the NDA bloc to name Nitish as the Chief Minister-designate for Bihar has been postponed to November 18, as informed by Bihar BJP president Dilip Jaiswal. The meeting was scheduled to be held on November 17.
बिहार विधानसभा चुनाव2025 में NDA को प्रचंड जीत दिलाने हेतु अटूट परिश्रम करने वाले माननीय केंद्रीय मंत्री एवं बिहार भाजपा प्रभारी श्री धर्मेंद्र प्रधान जी तथा भारतीय जनता पार्टी के महासचिव श्री विनोद तावड़े जी से उनके दिल्ली आवास पर मिलकर उन्हें जीत की बधाई दी। @TawdeVinod… pic.twitter.com/qWEOBDbaIx— Jitan Ram Manjhi (@jitanrmanjhi) November 16, 2025
"The BJP legislature party will meet tomorrow (November 18) at 10 am in the Atal Auditorium at BJP headquarters in Patna to elect its leader. The central observers will be attending it. Afterwards, the NDA bloc parties will meet to finalise the government formation by November 21," Jaiswal added.
He said a new leader will be elected at the legislature party meeting. After which, a formal letter of support for Nitish Kumar as Chief Minister will be submitted to the allies. Since NDA's landslide victory, there has been a flurry of activities at the Chief Minister's residence. Sources said the swearing-in ceremony for the newly elected MLAs will take place at the Gandhi Maidan on November 20, preparations for which are underway.
