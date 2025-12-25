ETV Bharat / state

Jitan Ram Manjhi Claims Amit Shah Assures Him Lok Sabha, Rajya Sabha Seats

Patna: Union Minister and Hindustani Awam Morcha (HAM) leader, Jitan Ram Manjhi, who is at loggerheads with the NDA, has once again strongly asserted his demand for a Rajya Sabha seat, reiterating that Home Minister Amit Shah had promised his party’s representation in the Upper House.

After raising the issue in Gaya, Manjhi repeated his demand on Thursday in Jehanabad, where he was attending a private function. Speaking to the media, Manjhi said his hope stems from the fact that Shah had assured HAM of two Lok Sabha seats and one Rajya Sabha seat.

The assurance prompted him to advise his son and party leader Santosh Kumar Suman to stake a claim to a Rajya Sabha berth. Manjhi said the promise has not been fulfilled so far, and he feels that his party is being underestimated within the NDA alliance.

“If the promise is not honoured, I will not remain silent,” he warned. Referring to the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, Manjhi said that HAM was allotted only one Lok Sabha seat, which he accepted in the spirit of alliance discipline.