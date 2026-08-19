ETV Bharat / state

Jind's Biggest-Ever Heroin Seizure: 5.7 Kg Drug Worth Rs 11 Crore Recovered, Two Arrested

Jind police officials brief the media after recovering 5.7 kg heroin worth around Rs 11 crore and arresting two accused. ( ETV Bharat )

Jind: The Crime Investigation Agency (CIA) Jind has arrested two men at the Punjab-Haryana border and recovered 5.7 kg of heroin worth around Rs 11 crore from their possession, police said on Wednesday.

An FIR has been registered against the two accused under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, and an investigation into the alleged drug trafficking network is underway.

Jind Superintendent of Police Kuldeep Singh said the two men were arrested on August 18 while a police team was patrolling Ujhana Road in a village located near the Punjab-Haryana border.

"On August 18, the police team was patrolling Ujhana Road near the Punjab-Haryana border when two young men were spotted approaching. Their activities appeared suspicious, after which police searched them. The search led to the recovery of 5.7 kg of heroin from their possession," Singh said.

The two accused were travelling on foot. During questioning, they identified themselves as Baljeet and Lovepreet, residents of Piplatha village under Garhi police station in Haryana, the SP said.

Singh said the recovery was the largest-ever heroin seizure in Jind.

"This is the first time such a large consignment of heroin has been seized in Jind. It is a major success for the police, but at the same time, it is a major challenge to trace the network," he said.

The SP said the quantity suggested that the heroin was unlikely to have been produced in Haryana and that investigators would now focus on tracing its source.