Jind's Biggest-Ever Heroin Seizure: 5.7 Kg Drug Worth Rs 11 Crore Recovered, Two Arrested
Jind CIA recovered its largest-ever heroin consignment, seizing 5.7 kg worth Rs 11 crore near the Punjab-Haryana border and arresting two accused.
Published : August 19, 2026 at 5:43 PM IST
Jind: The Crime Investigation Agency (CIA) Jind has arrested two men at the Punjab-Haryana border and recovered 5.7 kg of heroin worth around Rs 11 crore from their possession, police said on Wednesday.
An FIR has been registered against the two accused under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, and an investigation into the alleged drug trafficking network is underway.
Jind Superintendent of Police Kuldeep Singh said the two men were arrested on August 18 while a police team was patrolling Ujhana Road in a village located near the Punjab-Haryana border.
"On August 18, the police team was patrolling Ujhana Road near the Punjab-Haryana border when two young men were spotted approaching. Their activities appeared suspicious, after which police searched them. The search led to the recovery of 5.7 kg of heroin from their possession," Singh said.
The two accused were travelling on foot. During questioning, they identified themselves as Baljeet and Lovepreet, residents of Piplatha village under Garhi police station in Haryana, the SP said.
Singh said the recovery was the largest-ever heroin seizure in Jind.
"This is the first time such a large consignment of heroin has been seized in Jind. It is a major success for the police, but at the same time, it is a major challenge to trace the network," he said.
The SP said the quantity suggested that the heroin was unlikely to have been produced in Haryana and that investigators would now focus on tracing its source.
"It is clear that heroin is not produced on such a large scale in Haryana. It is important to find out which state outside Haryana is connected to this supply or whether the accused are part of an international network," Singh said.
Police are questioning the accused to establish where the heroin was brought from and where it was allegedly meant to be supplied. Investigators are also examining the role of others who may be linked to the network.
Police Seek 7-8 Day Remand
The SP said both accused had studied between Classes VIII and XII, and that no previous criminal cases against them have surfaced so far.
"Both accused have been booked, and the investigation is underway. We will seek seven to eight days of police remand to trace the network behind the seizure of such a large quantity of heroin," Singh said.
Investigating officer Sub-Inspector Sajjan said police had registered an FIR and were questioning the two accused.
"We have registered an FIR against the accused and started the investigation. The police are questioning both of them about the drug network," Sajjan said.
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