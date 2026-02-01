ETV Bharat / state

Jindal Group Lines Up Rs 70,000-Crore Investment For Jharkhand, To Create Over 60K Jobs

Ranchi: The Jindal Group has proposed to invest Rs 70,000 crore in Jharkhand in the steel, nuclear energy, and solar energy sectors, as announced by the state secretariat. The move is touted to be the positive outcome of a high-level delegation's recent pariticipation to the World Economic Forum's meeting in Davos, accompanied by a visit to the United Kingdom.

During meetings held in the UK, representatives of the Jindal Group handed over a Letter of Intent (LoI) to the Jharkhand government, clearly expressing the group's serious commitment to long-term investment in the state's industrial and clean energy sectors. According to the government, this investment reflects the growing confidence of investors in stable policies, an investment-friendly environment and abundant mineral resources of the state led by Chief Minister Hemant Soren.

Steel Plant In Patratu

The most significant part of the proposal is the establishment of an integrated steel plant with a production capacity of six million tonnes per annum in Patratu under Ramgarh district. The plant will be set up using modern and low-pollution technology, and the steel produced here will be used in crucial sectors like infrastructure, transportation, defence and renewable energy, thus boosting the manufacturing capability of the state as well as the country.