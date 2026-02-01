ETV Bharat / state

Jindal Group Lines Up Rs 70,000-Crore Investment For Jharkhand, To Create Over 60K Jobs

An integrated steel plant with a production capacity of six million tonnes per annum will be set up in Patratu using modern and low-pollution technology.

A file photo of Jindal Group delegates handing over the Letter of Intent to CM Hemant Soren.
A file photo of Jindal Group delegates handing over the Letter of Intent to CM Hemant Soren. (ETV Bharat)
author img

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : February 1, 2026 at 1:06 PM IST

2 Min Read
Choose ETV Bharat

Ranchi: The Jindal Group has proposed to invest Rs 70,000 crore in Jharkhand in the steel, nuclear energy, and solar energy sectors, as announced by the state secretariat. The move is touted to be the positive outcome of a high-level delegation's recent pariticipation to the World Economic Forum's meeting in Davos, accompanied by a visit to the United Kingdom.

During meetings held in the UK, representatives of the Jindal Group handed over a Letter of Intent (LoI) to the Jharkhand government, clearly expressing the group's serious commitment to long-term investment in the state's industrial and clean energy sectors. According to the government, this investment reflects the growing confidence of investors in stable policies, an investment-friendly environment and abundant mineral resources of the state led by Chief Minister Hemant Soren.

Steel Plant In Patratu

The most significant part of the proposal is the establishment of an integrated steel plant with a production capacity of six million tonnes per annum in Patratu under Ramgarh district. The plant will be set up using modern and low-pollution technology, and the steel produced here will be used in crucial sectors like infrastructure, transportation, defence and renewable energy, thus boosting the manufacturing capability of the state as well as the country.

Enhancing Energy Security

Along with steel, the Jindal Group has also proposed to set up a 1,400-MW nuclear power plant in Jharkhand. It is expected to be crucial in promoting clean and safe energy under the Sustainable Harnessing and Advancement of Nuclear Energy for Transforming India (SHANTI) Bill, 2025, introduced by the Centre to overhaul India's nuclear framework by enabling private sector participation in building nuclear power plants. However, this project will be implemented after obtaining all legal and safety clearances. Additionally, a 140-MW solar power plant has also been proposed, which will further boost renewable energy and ensure a sustainable power supply for industries.

Over 60,000 Job Opportunities

The investment will not only be limited to large figures alone, but will also directly benefit the youth of Jharkhand by generating approximately 11,000 direct jobs and over 50,000 indirect jobs. The transport, logistics, MSME, service sectors, and local businesses will also benefit significantly from them.

Also Read

  1. Deoghar Gears Up As AI Training Hub Ahead Of National Programme In Delhi
  2. Jharkhand: Health Dept Probe Gives Clean Chit To Blood Bank Over HIV Infection Of Three Of Family

TAGGED:

STEEL PLANT IN PATRATU
SOLAR POWER PLANT
SHANTI BILL 2025
UCLEAR POWER PLANT
JINDAL GROUP TO INVEST IN JHARKHAND

Quick Links / Policies

Editor's Pick

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2026 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.