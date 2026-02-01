Jindal Group Lines Up Rs 70,000-Crore Investment For Jharkhand, To Create Over 60K Jobs
An integrated steel plant with a production capacity of six million tonnes per annum will be set up in Patratu using modern and low-pollution technology.
Published : February 1, 2026 at 1:06 PM IST
Ranchi: The Jindal Group has proposed to invest Rs 70,000 crore in Jharkhand in the steel, nuclear energy, and solar energy sectors, as announced by the state secretariat. The move is touted to be the positive outcome of a high-level delegation's recent pariticipation to the World Economic Forum's meeting in Davos, accompanied by a visit to the United Kingdom.
During meetings held in the UK, representatives of the Jindal Group handed over a Letter of Intent (LoI) to the Jharkhand government, clearly expressing the group's serious commitment to long-term investment in the state's industrial and clean energy sectors. According to the government, this investment reflects the growing confidence of investors in stable policies, an investment-friendly environment and abundant mineral resources of the state led by Chief Minister Hemant Soren.
Steel Plant In Patratu
The most significant part of the proposal is the establishment of an integrated steel plant with a production capacity of six million tonnes per annum in Patratu under Ramgarh district. The plant will be set up using modern and low-pollution technology, and the steel produced here will be used in crucial sectors like infrastructure, transportation, defence and renewable energy, thus boosting the manufacturing capability of the state as well as the country.
मुख्यमंत्री @HemantSorenJMM के नेतृत्व में झारखण्ड निवेशकों की पहली पसंद बनने की ओर अग्रसर। जिंदल समूह ने दिया ₹70,000 करोड़ के निवेश का प्रस्ताव।— Office of Chief Minister, Jharkhand (@JharkhandCMO) January 31, 2026
60,000+ युवाओं को रोज़गार के अवसर, पतरातू में स्टील संयंत्र, 1,500+ MW की स्वच्छ ऊर्जा परियोजनाएं, MSME को मिलेगी नई गति। pic.twitter.com/KlHIwFqHH2
Enhancing Energy Security
Along with steel, the Jindal Group has also proposed to set up a 1,400-MW nuclear power plant in Jharkhand. It is expected to be crucial in promoting clean and safe energy under the Sustainable Harnessing and Advancement of Nuclear Energy for Transforming India (SHANTI) Bill, 2025, introduced by the Centre to overhaul India's nuclear framework by enabling private sector participation in building nuclear power plants. However, this project will be implemented after obtaining all legal and safety clearances. Additionally, a 140-MW solar power plant has also been proposed, which will further boost renewable energy and ensure a sustainable power supply for industries.
Over 60,000 Job Opportunities
The investment will not only be limited to large figures alone, but will also directly benefit the youth of Jharkhand by generating approximately 11,000 direct jobs and over 50,000 indirect jobs. The transport, logistics, MSME, service sectors, and local businesses will also benefit significantly from them.
