Jindal Group Eyeing Chittaranjan Locomotive Works Engines for Global Expansion
Navin Jindal also spoke about the possibility of industrial investment in West Bengal during his Chittaranjan visit.
Published : November 12, 2026 at 3:13 AM IST
Chittaranjan: The electric locomotive manufactured by the Chittaranjan Railway Engine Factory of West Burdwan can cross the country's borders and enter the foreign market. The Jindal Group is exploring the possibility of purchasing engines from Chittaranjan Locomotive Works (CLW) for export to international markets, including Africa.
Chairman of the company, Navin Jindal, gave such an indication when he visited the factory on Wednesday. Factory workers and labour union representatives are seeing a new light of hope around his visit. If export for foreign market, the production can increase, new commercial possibilities can also be opened.
Naveen Jindal visited the Chittaranjan Locomotive Works for the first time and visited the various production units of the factory. He praised the infrastructure, modern technology and production system there. In his words, the quality of electric locomotives that more than 5000 skilled workers are making with the help of modern technology is quite commendable. He also highlighted the important role of the Chittaranjan factory in making Indian Railways modern and self-reliant.
After visiting the factory, Navin Jindal told ETV Bharat that their company also needs locomotives. Discussions are going on to buy engines from Chittaranjan to meet that requirement. At the same time, the possibility of buying locomotives made here for export to various foreign markets, including Africa, is also being looked into. However, no final decision has been made on this yet. He said that the next step will be decided only after detailed discussion.
If this wish of the Jindal group materialises, new commercial horizons may open up in front of the Chittaranjan factory. So far, the emphasis has been on production mainly to meet the needs of Indian Railways. This time, if there is an opportunity to meet the needs of private companies and the needs of the international market, the output of the factory may increase.
Along with this, the way to increase production volume, create new employment opportunities and increase the long-term financial capacity of the factory can also be widened. However, the possibility of export is still under discussion.
Jindal also spoke about the possibility of industrial investment in West Bengal during his Chittaranjan visit. According to him, West Bengal has ample opportunity to set up industries. If the working environment improves in the coming days, new industrial companies will be interested in investing in the state. It will also increase the employment opportunities for the youth of the state, he added.
The representatives of Chittaranjan's labour union also welcomed the visit of Jindal group chairman. However, along with the development, they have also demanded that the government should keep the character of the factory and the interests of the workers intact. According to labour leader Indrajit Singh, they will welcome new investment or development initiatives in Chittaranjan. There is an opportunity to develop new industries by utilising unused factory land or infrastructure like closed steel foundries. However, the heritage, dignity and interests of the workers of Chittaranjan Locomotive Works shall not be harmed in any way, he pointed out.
All in all, talks of new possibilities have started at the factory after Navin Jindal's visit to Chittaranjan. Especially, if the plan to buy locomotives from here for export to foreign markets is implemented, it can play an important role not only in increasing the production of CLW, but also in the international expansion of the railway engine manufacturing industry of the country.
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