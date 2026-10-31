Jind Wrestler Manisha Bhanwala, Who Won Gold At World Championship, Eyes 2028 Olympics
Born into a farming family, Manisha overcame several challenges to fulfil the dream of her father, Suresh Bhanwala. M
Published : October 31, 2026 at 5:50 PM IST
Jind: Manisha Bhanwala, a wrestler from Siwaha village in Haryana’s Jind district, has created history by winning a gold medal at the World Wrestling Championships. She defeated a wrestler from the United States 8-6 to become world champion.
Born into a farming family, Manisha overcame several challenges to fulfil the dream of her father, Suresh Bhanwala. Manisha’s mother, Meena Devi, said her daughter had been interested in sports since childhood. She would accompany her elder brother, Rinku, to the kabaddi field, where watching him play gradually developed her own passion for sports.
At around 15, Manisha began practising wrestling regularly. Initially, she entered the field to improve her fitness and lose weight, but then made wrestling her primary goal.
Meena Devi said Manisha’s father, Suresh Bhanwala, recognised his daughter’s talent early and encouraged her to pursue wrestling. Despite the family’s humble financial circumstances, he did everything possible to support her ambitions.
Suresh Bhanwala died of a heart attack in 2022. Her elder brother, Rinku Bhanwala, stepped in to support her and took responsibility for helping her continue her career. He helped secure her admission to the renowned Chaudhary Chhotu Ram Wrestling Academy in Rohtak and stood by her throughout her training and competitions.
Meena Devi said she had served Manisha kadhi-chawal, a traditional Haryanvi meal, before she left for the competition. On her return, she plans to welcome her with churma made with desi ghee, along with a traditional ghee-based preparation.
Meena Devi added that she had watched her daughter’s match. Her daughter had previously won several medals at national and international competitions, but becoming a world champion was a different feeling, she said.
So far, Manisha has won gold medals at the Cadet World Wrestling Championships and the South Asian Games. She has also won gold at the World Military Games and a silver medal at the Commonwealth Wrestling Championships.
Manisha has won three bronze medals at the Asian Wrestling Championships and two gold medals at the National Games. She also won gold at the Asian Wrestling Championships held in Amman, the capital of Jordan.
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