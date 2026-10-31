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Jind Wrestler Manisha Bhanwala, Who Won Gold At World Championship, Eyes 2028 Olympics

Manisha Bhanwala won the gold at the World Wrestling Championship ( ETV Bharat )

Jind: Manisha Bhanwala, a wrestler from Siwaha village in Haryana’s Jind district, has created history by winning a gold medal at the World Wrestling Championships. She defeated a wrestler from the United States 8-6 to become world champion.

Born into a farming family, Manisha overcame several challenges to fulfil the dream of her father, Suresh Bhanwala. Manisha’s mother, Meena Devi, said her daughter had been interested in sports since childhood. She would accompany her elder brother, Rinku, to the kabaddi field, where watching him play gradually developed her own passion for sports.

At around 15, Manisha began practising wrestling regularly. Initially, she entered the field to improve her fitness and lose weight, but then made wrestling her primary goal. Meena Devi said Manisha’s father, Suresh Bhanwala, recognised his daughter’s talent early and encouraged her to pursue wrestling. Despite the family’s humble financial circumstances, he did everything possible to support her ambitions. Suresh Bhanwala died of a heart attack in 2022. Her elder brother, Rinku Bhanwala, stepped in to support her and took responsibility for helping her continue her career. He helped secure her admission to the renowned Chaudhary Chhotu Ram Wrestling Academy in Rohtak and stood by her throughout her training and competitions.