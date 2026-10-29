ETV Bharat / state

Jhunjhunu Hit-And-Run: 3 Killed As Speeding Thar Crushes Bike In Rajasthan

Police officials trying to pacify the families and locals protesting after the hit-and-run. ( ETV Bharat )

Jhunjhunu: Three people on a bike were killed in a hit-and-run incident in Rajasthan's Jhunjhunu district late Wednesday.

A speeding Mahindra Thar hit the bike at Kopariya Kuan in the Chirawa town of the district, resulting in the deaths of Rajesh Saini, Omprakash and Ashok. All three victims were residents of Sultana ka Bas village. The driver fled after the incident.

The incident sparked outrage in the area. The families of the deceased, along with Municipal Council Chairperson Sumitra Saini, OBC Commission member Pawan, and several locals staged protests seeking justice.

DSP Gaurav Gurjar also reached the site and attempted to pacify the agitated villagers. He assured them of an impartial investigation and promised action against the driver of the vehicle.

The bodies of the victims have been placed in the mortuary at Chirawa Hospital, and post-mortem examinations will be conducted Thursday morning.