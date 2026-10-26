Jhota Murder Case: Punjab Chief Minister Mann Says Demands Accepted As Family Awaits Action Before Last Rites
The demands also include withdrawing cases against Anti-Drug Force activists, regulating medicines allegedly misused as intoxicants and closing factories linked to the alleged drug network.
Published : October 26, 2026 at 4:53 PM IST
Chandigarh: Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann has said the government has accepted all legitimate demands raised by the family and committee in connection with the murder of anti-drug activist Parvinder Singh Jhota in Mansa.
He said the decision on when to conduct Jhota's last rites now rests with his family and the committee.
"We have accepted all the legitimate demands of the family. It is now up to the family and the committee to decide when they will conduct Jhota's last rites," Mann said.
Jhota was shot dead on October 13, but his family has not yet performed his last rites. The family has maintained that neither a post-mortem examination nor the cremation will take place until its demands are met.
Family And Committee Put Forward 14 Demands
The family and the committee have put forward 14 demands, including the resignations of the Chief Minister and Punjab Director General of Police (DGP), a Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) probe into the murder, and strict action against those allegedly involved in the case.
Their demands are:
1. The Chief Minister should resign, accepting moral responsibility for the incident.
2. The Punjab DGP should resign.
3. The post-mortem examination of Parvinder Singh Jhota should be conducted by a panel of senior doctors from the Postgraduate Institute of Medical Education and Research (PGIMER), Chandigarh, after obtaining the family's consent.
4. The murder and the alleged nexus between drug traffickers, police personnel and politicians behind it should be investigated by the CBI.
5. The shopkeeper accused of killing Jhota, along with the alleged drug racket, factories, wider drug network and people and officials associated with it, should be identified and given exemplary punishment. The factories' licences should also be cancelled, and the facilities shut down.
6. A memorial statue of Parvinder Singh Jhota should be installed at the shop where he was shot.
7. The Station House Officer (SHO), Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) and Drug Inspector in Mansa should be dismissed from service immediately.
8. A trauma centre should be established at Khiala Kalan in Jhota's name.
9. Those accused of the murder should receive strict and exemplary punishment through a fast-track court.
10. Those injured in the attack should receive treatment at a high-level healthcare institution at government expense. Each injured person should also receive Rs 20 lakh in compensation immediately.
11. Pregabalin capsules containing more than 75 mg should be brought under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act. Other medicines used as intoxicants should also be brought under the Act.
12. Cases registered across Punjab against people for tearing down flex banners related to the protest should be withdrawn immediately.
13. Compensation of Rs 20 lakh should be given to Jashandeep, a youth from Ludhiana who died while tearing down what the committee described as misleading government flex banners.
14. Cases described as false by the family and committee, previously registered against Jhota's father and Anti-Drug Force activists, should be withdrawn.
Who Was Parvinder Singh Jhota And How Was He Killed?
Jhota, a well-known anti-drug activist from Mansa, was shot dead by medical store owner Ashwani Kumar on Bathinda Road on October 13. Jhota had accused the shopkeeper of selling intoxicating capsules, triggering an argument during which the owner allegedly fired three shots. The incident was recorded on video, and Jhota was declared dead at Mansa Civil Hospital.
A former freestyle kabaddi player, Jhota had spent the past four years campaigning against drug abuse. He formed an Anti-Drug Task Force, conducted sting operations at medical stores suspected of selling intoxicating pills, and handed alleged drug peddlers over to the police.
His team helped establish anti-drug committees in several villages in Malwa. He is survived by his wife, elderly parents and two children.
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