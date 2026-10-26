ETV Bharat / state

Jhota Murder Case: Punjab Chief Minister Mann Says Demands Accepted As Family Awaits Action Before Last Rites

Chandigarh: Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann has said the government has accepted all legitimate demands raised by the family and committee in connection with the murder of anti-drug activist Parvinder Singh Jhota in Mansa.

He said the decision on when to conduct Jhota's last rites now rests with his family and the committee.

"We have accepted all the legitimate demands of the family. It is now up to the family and the committee to decide when they will conduct Jhota's last rites," Mann said.

Jhota was shot dead on October 13, but his family has not yet performed his last rites. The family has maintained that neither a post-mortem examination nor the cremation will take place until its demands are met.

Family And Committee Put Forward 14 Demands

The family and the committee have put forward 14 demands, including the resignations of the Chief Minister and Punjab Director General of Police (DGP), a Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) probe into the murder, and strict action against those allegedly involved in the case.

Their demands are:

1. The Chief Minister should resign, accepting moral responsibility for the incident.

2. The Punjab DGP should resign.

3. The post-mortem examination of Parvinder Singh Jhota should be conducted by a panel of senior doctors from the Postgraduate Institute of Medical Education and Research (PGIMER), Chandigarh, after obtaining the family's consent.

4. The murder and the alleged nexus between drug traffickers, police personnel and politicians behind it should be investigated by the CBI.

5. The shopkeeper accused of killing Jhota, along with the alleged drug racket, factories, wider drug network and people and officials associated with it, should be identified and given exemplary punishment. The factories' licences should also be cancelled, and the facilities shut down.

6. A memorial statue of Parvinder Singh Jhota should be installed at the shop where he was shot.