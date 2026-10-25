ETV Bharat / state

Jhota Murder: ‘Broom-Burning’ Protest Held Across Punjab, Effigies Of CM Mann, Kejriwal Burnt

Mansa/Amritsar/Patiala: Protesters across Punjab burned brooms, the election symbol of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), alongside effigies of Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann and the party’s national convener Arvind Kejriwal, over the murder of an anti-drug activist, Parvinder Singh, popularly known as ‘Jhota’.

The demonstrations, called by the statewide Action Committee, pushed for accountability in the death of Jhota, who was shot dead on October 13 by a medical store owner, identified as Ashwani Kumar, while conducting an anti-drug campaign in Mansa.

The activist’s killing sparked widespread outrage in the state, with other activists and Jhota’s family accusing the state administration of complacency in handling both the murder probe and the broader drug menace in the state.

Meanwhile, the agitation in Mansa, which is led by a local “Insaf Committee” (Justice Committee), entered its 13th day on Sunday. The Jhota family, including his father Bhim Singh and former Deputy Speaker Ajaib Singh Bhatti, also participated. Jhota’s body remains in the Civil Hospital mortuary, as the family have refused to allow the post-mortem until their demands are met.

Images and videos of protests, burning of heaps of brooms and torching effigies of top AAP leadership, surfaced widely on social media.

“The process of driving the ‘broom’ out of Punjab has officially begun,” said a representative of the Justice Committee during the Mansa rally. Activists warned that the ruling party will face a complete boycott across rural villages in the coming days if immediate justice is not delivered to the victim's family.