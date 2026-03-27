ETV Bharat / state

Jhiram Survivors Allege Neglect By Congress, Many Drift To BJP Or Exit Politics

Raipur: The memory of the Jhiram Valley massacre remains etched in Chhattisgarh’s history. While the attack claimed the lives of several top Congress leaders, questions are now being raised about the fate of those who survived the deadly ambush. Has the Congress, which often speaks of “sacrifice and dedication,” been able to support and retain its own leaders who witnessed the massacre? The answer, according to the survivors, appears to be a troubling one.

The probe reveals that the Congress has not only failed to deliver justice to the victims of the Jhiram attack but has also struggled to accommodate and support the survivors within the party. Several leaders who survived the attack have either joined the BJP or withdrawn from active politics as they were allegedly neglected and sidelined.

Speaking to ETV Bharat, former Congress leader Dr Choleswar Chandrakar, who was injured in the Jhiram attack, said, “After Jhiram, the recognition and responsibility we deserved were never given. Only a few of those who survived the attack remain in the Congress today. The party calls itself one of sacrifice and dedication, but it failed to stand by those who lived through the tragedy.”

He pointed out that several survivors have left the party. For instance, Motilal Sahu joined BJP, Sanjay Shukla is no longer in the party, and Chandrakar himself has quit. “The Congress failed to retain those who survived the Jhiram attack,” he said.

He alleged that the party failed to deliver justice and recognition to its leaders even after coming to power. “The kind of ideological support and justice that was expected was never provided. Those who survived the attack were not given due respect or responsibility. Senior leaders of the Congress must be held accountable for this,” he said.

“When Dr Charandas Mahant was made state president after the death of Nand Kumar Patel, many workers who should have been promoted were ignored. They were neither given responsibilities nor recognition.”

He further claimed that Congress could have formed the government in 2013, but internal factors prevented it. “Some leaders did not want the party to come to power or promote certain individuals,” he alleged.

While many were not recognised for their dues, a few leaders did receive opportunities. Umesh Patel, son of Nand Kumar Patel, became a minister and is now an MLA. Similarly, family members of some leaders were given chances. But those who were injured in the attack did not receive similar recognition. In fact, he said that some recent steps have been taken, such as sending Phoolo Devi Netam to the Rajya Sabha; however, it is too late.

He said that the political atmosphere after the 2013 attack was favourable for the Congress to form the government.