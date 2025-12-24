ETV Bharat / state

Jhiram Naxal Attack Row: Congress Terms It 'Contract Killing', Demands Narco Test Of JP Nadda

Raipur: Union Minister and BJP national president JP Nadda's recent statements on the 2013 Jhiram Valley Naxal attack that "Congress insiders were involved in the incident" has triggered a political storm in Chhattisgarh. Congress has termed Nadda's remarks as an insult to the deceased leaders and the victims' families, calling it a "well-planned political conspiracy".

'Jhiram Attack Was Contract Killing'

Congress said that during the Parivartan Yatra, leaders were specially targeted and killed one by one, and this was not a normal Maoist attack but a "clear case of contract killing". At a presser at Rajiv Bhavan here on Tuesday, the victims, families of the victim leaders and eyewitnesses alleged deliberate lapses in security, failure of intelligence agencies and hinted at a big political deal.

During the press conference, Jhiram victims PCC in-charge general secretary Malkeet Singh Gendu, victim Yogendra Sharma's wife Anita Sharma, attack survivor Shiv Singh Thakur, state party spokesperson Surendra Verma and others came together to criticise Nadda for his statements.

Reacting sharply to Nadda's remark, Gendu said that during the Parivartan Yatra, Congress leaders were identified by name and were selectively shot dead. He said that since 200-50 Maoists stayed in the area for 10-12 days, it is clear that this was not a normal incident. He questioned what the intelligence system and the then Raman Singh government were doing at that time. "Just like a big deal was done to free Collector Alex Paul Menon during his kidnapping case, a similar deal in Jhiram Valley cannot be ruled out," said Gendu.

The Congress leader further stated that if BJP and JP Nadda have any evidence, they should make it public. "The NIA report should be released. Only after conducting Narco tests of former Chief Minister Dr Raman Singh, senior officials, ADG Naxal and even JP Nadda, will the full truth of Jhiram come out before the country," he added.

'Apologise If There Is No Evidence'