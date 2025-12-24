Jhiram Naxal Attack Row: Congress Terms It 'Contract Killing', Demands Narco Test Of JP Nadda
Congress leaders stated that if BJP and JP Nadda have any evidence on the claims of Congress insiders' involvement, they should make it public.
Published : December 24, 2025 at 10:25 AM IST
Raipur: Union Minister and BJP national president JP Nadda's recent statements on the 2013 Jhiram Valley Naxal attack that "Congress insiders were involved in the incident" has triggered a political storm in Chhattisgarh. Congress has termed Nadda's remarks as an insult to the deceased leaders and the victims' families, calling it a "well-planned political conspiracy".
'Jhiram Attack Was Contract Killing'
Congress said that during the Parivartan Yatra, leaders were specially targeted and killed one by one, and this was not a normal Maoist attack but a "clear case of contract killing". At a presser at Rajiv Bhavan here on Tuesday, the victims, families of the victim leaders and eyewitnesses alleged deliberate lapses in security, failure of intelligence agencies and hinted at a big political deal.
During the press conference, Jhiram victims PCC in-charge general secretary Malkeet Singh Gendu, victim Yogendra Sharma's wife Anita Sharma, attack survivor Shiv Singh Thakur, state party spokesperson Surendra Verma and others came together to criticise Nadda for his statements.
Reacting sharply to Nadda's remark, Gendu said that during the Parivartan Yatra, Congress leaders were identified by name and were selectively shot dead. He said that since 200-50 Maoists stayed in the area for 10-12 days, it is clear that this was not a normal incident. He questioned what the intelligence system and the then Raman Singh government were doing at that time. "Just like a big deal was done to free Collector Alex Paul Menon during his kidnapping case, a similar deal in Jhiram Valley cannot be ruled out," said Gendu.
The Congress leader further stated that if BJP and JP Nadda have any evidence, they should make it public. "The NIA report should be released. Only after conducting Narco tests of former Chief Minister Dr Raman Singh, senior officials, ADG Naxal and even JP Nadda, will the full truth of Jhiram come out before the country," he added.
'Apologise If There Is No Evidence'
Anita Sharma, wife of victim Yogendra Sharma, said that the families are deeply hurt by Nadda's statement. "There is a BJP government at the Centre, a double-engine government, so if they have evidence, they should responsibly present it and ensure justice for the families," she said, adding that this "politically-motivated remark is shameful" and Nadda should apologise to the families.
Jhiram attack survivor Shiv Singh Thakur said he attended the entire Parivartan Yatra and was never absent even for a day. He clearly said this incident was a "contract killing". He also reiterated what Congress said. "Despite prior information that 200-250 Maoists were camping there for the last 8-10 days, proper security arrangements were not made. Till today, no investigation agency has even questioned me," Thakur alleged.
On the other hand, Congress media cell state president Sushil Anand Shukla said BJP kept talking about NIA and CBI investigation but backed out every time. "When the Congress government formed an SIT, BJP looked the other way. Even the judicial inquiry was stopped midway. BJP does not want the truth of Jhiram to come out," he said.
The Congress leaders further said that justice for the blood of Jhiram victims will remain incomplete until the conspirators are exposed. The party warned that if the government and BJP try to hide the truth, Congress will fight from streets to courts.
The Jhiram Maoist attack took place on May 25, 2013, when Maoists ambushed the Congress Parivartan Yatra, killing several top Congress leaders of Chhattisgarh at once. Those who died in the attack included the then Congress state president Nandkumar Patel, Vidya Charan Shukla, Mahendra Karma, Uday Mudaliar and over 30 leaders, workers and security personnel.
