Jharkhand’s PVTG Communities: Government Schemes Reach the Ground, But Gaps Remain
From food rations and housing to education, healthcare, employment and basic infrastructure, the scope of government programmes is extensive.
Published : September 1, 2026 at 5:27 PM IST
Ranchi: Lush forests, towering hills and small settlements far removed from the mainstream define the world of Jharkhand’s Particularly Vulnerable Tribal Groups (PVTGs) communities. They are identified as among the most vulnerable tribal groups in the country by the Centre. Both the Centre and the state government have introduced several schemes aimed at improving their living conditions.
From food rations and housing to education, healthcare, employment and basic infrastructure, the scope of government programmes is extensive. However, how much of this support has actually reached remote settlements where families continue to struggle for basic necessities such as roads, teachers, medical care and permanent houses is still a question.
According to data from the Ram Dayal Munda Tribal Welfare Research Institute (TRI), Ranchi, and the 2011 Census, Jharkhand’s eight PVTG communities have a combined population of 292,359, accounting for around 3.38% of the state’s total Scheduled Tribe population.
The Mal Paharia are the largest PVTG community, with a population of 135,797, followed by the Sauria Paharia (46,222), Korwa (35,145), Parhaiya (25,585), Asur (22,459), Birhor (10,726), Sabar (9,688) and Birjia (6,276). While some government documents show variations in PVTG population figures, the identification of these eight major groups in Jharkhand is consistent.
For PVTG communities, the biggest concerns are not limited to their relatively small population. In several areas, declining population, poverty, malnutrition, limited educational opportunities and inadequate access to healthcare are serious challenges.
A large number of these communities live in hilly, forested and remote rural areas. The lack of roads and reliable transport directly affects access to schools and healthcare facilities. In several settlements, access to drinking water, electricity, internet connectivity and employment opportunities also remains inadequate.
Traditionally, many PVTG communities have depended on forests and natural resources for their livelihoods. While their lifestyles are changing with time, adequate alternative employment opportunities have not emerged everywhere. At the same time, preserving their traditional languages, cultures and ways of life has become a challenge.
Mahendra Paharia, who works closely with the PVTG community, said the condition of special schools for tribal children was better before the creation of Jharkhand as a separate state. According to him, many schools previously had adequate teaching staff, but shortages have become a serious problem over the years.
He said the issue has been raised with officials several times, but the expected action has not followed. Paharia said tribal students had earlier received opportunities to pursue engineering education at institutions such as Birla Institute of Technology (BIT), Mesra, but such opportunities have now become limited.
"Special schools have been established for tribal communities, but many of them are facing a shortage of teachers. Even after repeated complaints, there has been no meaningful intervention. If the government wants to improve education, it must strengthen the special education system for tribal children. Their population is declining, which is a matter of concern. In several areas, even basic facilities like housing and roads are lacking,” Paharia said.
There is no shortage of government schemes aimed at PVTG communities. Under the Dakia scheme, eligible families are provided doorstep delivery of ration. The Birsa Awas Yojana provides housing support, while scholarships and residential schools have been introduced to improve access to education. Livelihood initiatives, including livestock-based programmes, are also being implemented.
At the Centre, the PM-JANMAN initiative focuses on providing PVTG-dominated habitations with housing, roads, electricity, drinking water, healthcare, education and mobile connectivity.
The government states that special drives and camps are being organised to ensure that benefits reach the last beneficiary. However, in remote areas, lack of documents, poor network connectivity, limited awareness, and restricted administrative access continue to create hurdles.
"On the surface, many things may appear to be going well, but the condition of PVTG communities is not very good. Their situation, in particular, is serious. Their development is not possible without protection," said tribal expert Shivcharan Malto.
He also questioned the allocation and utilisation of funds meant for the welfare of PVTG communities and called for a review of the actual outcomes of institutions and programmes working for their upliftment. Malto said there should be an effective mechanism in Jharkhand to monitor and protect the rights of PVTG communities.
According to him, the lack of a strong political voice among these communities makes it difficult for their concerns to receive adequate attention. He also expressed concern over the protection of land and natural resources in parts of Santhal Pargana.
Not all experts, however, view the situation as entirely challenging.
Tribal affairs expert Abhay Sagar Minz said the lives of these communities has improved over time. Government schemes have improved access to education, healthcare and basic facilities in several areas. "The situation is not entirely hopeless. There have been some positive changes over time. However, the pace of improvement has not been what it should have been. Education, healthcare and basic infrastructure need to be addressed more rapidly," Minz said.
A population of 292,359 may not appear large, but it represents communities whose survival, languages, cultures and traditional ways of life are as important to protect as their economic development.
Permanent houses, food security, roads, schools and hospitals are essential. But these measures must go hand in hand with protection of land, forests, culture and rights.
State Tribal Welfare Minister Chamra Linda said the government was continuously providing benefits under various schemes to tribal communities.
He said files related to the communities had also been received by his department and that he was personally reviewing them. According to Linda, the state government is serious about the concerns of the eight tribal groups and is working to expand schemes based on their specific needs.
He added that members of these communities were already receiving benefits under various state government programmes and that several proposals for their development and welfare had been prepared. The department, he said, was working on these proposals.
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