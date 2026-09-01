ETV Bharat / state

Jharkhand’s PVTG Communities: Government Schemes Reach the Ground, But Gaps Remain

Ranchi: Lush forests, towering hills and small settlements far removed from the mainstream define the world of Jharkhand’s Particularly Vulnerable Tribal Groups (PVTGs) communities. They are identified as among the most vulnerable tribal groups in the country by the Centre. Both the Centre and the state government have introduced several schemes aimed at improving their living conditions.

From food rations and housing to education, healthcare, employment and basic infrastructure, the scope of government programmes is extensive. However, how much of this support has actually reached remote settlements where families continue to struggle for basic necessities such as roads, teachers, medical care and permanent houses is still a question.

Jharkhand’s PVTG Communities: Government Schemes Reach the Ground, But Gaps Remain (ETV Bharat)

According to data from the Ram Dayal Munda Tribal Welfare Research Institute (TRI), Ranchi, and the 2011 Census, Jharkhand’s eight PVTG communities have a combined population of 292,359, accounting for around 3.38% of the state’s total Scheduled Tribe population.

The Mal Paharia are the largest PVTG community, with a population of 135,797, followed by the Sauria Paharia (46,222), Korwa (35,145), Parhaiya (25,585), Asur (22,459), Birhor (10,726), Sabar (9,688) and Birjia (6,276). While some government documents show variations in PVTG population figures, the identification of these eight major groups in Jharkhand is consistent.

For PVTG communities, the biggest concerns are not limited to their relatively small population. In several areas, declining population, poverty, malnutrition, limited educational opportunities and inadequate access to healthcare are serious challenges.

Jharkhand’s PVTG Communities: Government Schemes Reach the Ground, But Gaps Remain (ETV Bharat)

A large number of these communities live in hilly, forested and remote rural areas. The lack of roads and reliable transport directly affects access to schools and healthcare facilities. In several settlements, access to drinking water, electricity, internet connectivity and employment opportunities also remains inadequate.

Traditionally, many PVTG communities have depended on forests and natural resources for their livelihoods. While their lifestyles are changing with time, adequate alternative employment opportunities have not emerged everywhere. At the same time, preserving their traditional languages, cultures and ways of life has become a challenge.

Mahendra Paharia, who works closely with the PVTG community, said the condition of special schools for tribal children was better before the creation of Jharkhand as a separate state. According to him, many schools previously had adequate teaching staff, but shortages have become a serious problem over the years.

Jharkhand’s PVTG Communities: Government Schemes Reach the Ground, But Gaps Remain (ETV Bharat)

He said the issue has been raised with officials several times, but the expected action has not followed. Paharia said tribal students had earlier received opportunities to pursue engineering education at institutions such as Birla Institute of Technology (BIT), Mesra, but such opportunities have now become limited.