ETV Bharat / state

'Will Combat Naxalism, Organised Crime', Says Jharkhand's First Woman DGP Tadasha Mishra

Tadasha Mishra, a 1994-batch IPS officer, was welcomed at the police headquarters before she took charge today.

'Will Combat Naxalism, Organised Crime', Says Jharkhand's First Woman DGP Tadasha Mishra
Tadasha Mishra was welcomed at the police headquarters (ETV Bharat)
author img

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : November 7, 2025 at 2:37 PM IST

1 Min Read
Choose ETV Bharat

Ranchi: IPS officer Tadasha Mishra on Friday took charge as Jharkhand's acting Director General of Police (DGP). She is the first woman to hold the top police post in the state. A notification on her appointment was issued by the home, prison and disaster management department in this regard on Thursday.

Mishra, a 1994-batch IPS officer, was welcomed with flowers at the police headquarters this morning. The DGP's post fell vacant after the state government approved outgoing DGP, Anurag Gupta's voluntary retirement request.

'Will Combat Naxalism, Organised Crime', Says Jharkhand's First Woman DGP Tadasha Mishra
Jharkhand's First Woman DGP Tadasha Mishra (ETV Bharat)

After taking over, Mishra said she will work to combat Naxalism and organised crime in the state but her immediate focus is on ensuring that the Jharkhand Foundation Day celebrations on November 15 are held in a peaceful manner.

'Will Combat Naxalism, Organised Crime', Says Jharkhand's First Woman DGP Tadasha Mishra
Tadasha Mishra with her team at police headquarters (ETV Bharat)

She said that the police will work as a team and not solely rely on individuals. A single individual cannot accomplish everything but it is a team that can achieve success. Winning the public's trust is a top priority for police," she added.

'Will Combat Naxalism, Organised Crime', Says Jharkhand's First Woman DGP Tadasha Mishra
Tadasha Mishra was welcomed with flowers when she reached the police headquarters (ETV Bharat)

Mishra, a junior in service, has been appointed to the top post although two senior officials, 1992-batch IPS officer Prashant Singh and 1993-batch IPS officer MS Bhatia, were both in the race. Her appointment has triggered discussions in the bureaucratic circle over the justification behind Mishra's choice.

Mishra, who served as Special Secretary in the state home department, is scheduled to retire on December 31, 2025.

Also Read

  1. BSF Air Wing Gets First Woman Flight Engineer
  2. Bihar’s Young Girl Aiming To Become The First Woman Grandmaster From Her State

TAGGED:

JHARKHANDS FIRST WOMAN DGP
DGP TADASHA MISHRA
DGP TADASHA MISHRA TAKES CHARGE
WOMAN DGP
JHARKHAND GETS FIRST WOMAN DGP

Quick Links / Policies

Editor's Pick

Will New Component In Ancient Indian Ancestry Throw Genomic Research Into South Asian History Wide Open?

Drone Didi Of Varanasi: How A Homemaker Neetu Rai Took To Tech & Became A Role Model For Rural Women

Between Planning And Practice: India's Transit-Oriented Development Impasse

From The Ground: Bihar Man Who Once Presided Naxal 'Courts' Hopes For Change

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2025 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.