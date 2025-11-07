ETV Bharat / state

'Will Combat Naxalism, Organised Crime', Says Jharkhand's First Woman DGP Tadasha Mishra

Mishra, a 1994-batch IPS officer, was welcomed with flowers at the police headquarters this morning. The DGP's post fell vacant after the state government approved outgoing DGP, Anurag Gupta's voluntary retirement request.

Ranchi: IPS officer Tadasha Mishra on Friday took charge as Jharkhand's acting Director General of Police (DGP). She is the first woman to hold the top police post in the state. A notification on her appointment was issued by the home, prison and disaster management department in this regard on Thursday.

After taking over, Mishra said she will work to combat Naxalism and organised crime in the state but her immediate focus is on ensuring that the Jharkhand Foundation Day celebrations on November 15 are held in a peaceful manner.

Tadasha Mishra with her team at police headquarters (ETV Bharat)

She said that the police will work as a team and not solely rely on individuals. A single individual cannot accomplish everything but it is a team that can achieve success. Winning the public's trust is a top priority for police," she added.

Tadasha Mishra was welcomed with flowers when she reached the police headquarters (ETV Bharat)

Mishra, a junior in service, has been appointed to the top post although two senior officials, 1992-batch IPS officer Prashant Singh and 1993-batch IPS officer MS Bhatia, were both in the race. Her appointment has triggered discussions in the bureaucratic circle over the justification behind Mishra's choice.

Mishra, who served as Special Secretary in the state home department, is scheduled to retire on December 31, 2025.