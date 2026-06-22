Jharkhand's Dokra Art Receives GI Tag; Artisans Hope For Global Recognition, Better Incomes
According to artisans, GI tag will help establish the authenticity of Dokra products from Hazaribagh and strengthen consumer confidence in the craft, reports Gaurav Prakash.
Published : June 22, 2026 at 12:53 PM IST
Hazaribagh: Traditional artisans in Jharkhand's Hazaribagh district are celebrating, after Dokra art, one of the state's oldest and most distinctive handicrafts, received a Geographical Indications (GT) tag from the Government of India (GoI).
Dokra art is among 11 products from Jharkhand that have recently been granted GI status, marking a significant milestone for the state's rich and artistic heritage.
The recognition comes after Hazaribagh's renowned Sohraj art also received a GI tag, further highlighting the region's contribution to India's traditional art forms.
Dokra art is an ancient metal-casting tradition believed to be over 4,000 years old. The craft uses lost-wax casting technique to create intricate sculptures, decorative items, jewellery and household artefacts. Artisans typically work with materials such as clay, wax, brass and bronze to produce handcrafted pieces known for their distinctive aesthetic appeal.
The craft has been practiced for generations by artisan communities across eastern and central India, with Jharkhand emerging as one of its important centres.
New Hope For Artisans
Artisans associated with Dokra art in Hazaribagh expressed happiness over the recognition, saying the GI tag is expected to enhance the visibility of their work and create new market opportunities.
Many of the artisans produce their creations through centres supported by Jharcraft (Jharkhand Silk, Textile and Handicraft Development Corporation, a government undertaking). The finished products are sent to Jharcraft's headquarters in Ranchi before being marketed and distributed across different parts of the country.
According to artisans, the GI tag will help establish the authenticity of Dokra products from Jharkhand and strengthen consumer confidence in the craft.
What A GI Tag Means
A Geographical Indication (GI) tag is granted to products that possess qualities, characteristics or a reputation linked to a specific geographical region. The certification legally protects the identity of the product and helps prevent unauthorized use of its name by producers outside the designated area. Experts say GI recognition often enhances a product's market value, boosts exports, and creates better economic opportunities for local producers and artisans.
Shishupal Chendelia, who is closely associated with Dokra art and the well-being of the artisans, welcomed the decision and thanked the GOI for recognising the traditional craft.
"The GI tag would provide a stronger platform for artisans and help preserve an art form that represents an important part of India's cultural heritage," Shishupal told ETV Bharat and added that the recognition is expected to improve livelihood opportunities for craftsmen who have continued to practice the ancient art despite numerous challenges.
Artisans believe the GI tag will not only strengthen the national identity of Dokra art but also increase its visibility in international markets. They hope the recognition will lead to greater demand for their products, better prices for their work and improved economic prospects for artisan families.
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