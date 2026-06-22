ETV Bharat / state

Jharkhand's Dokra Art Receives GI Tag; Artisans Hope For Global Recognition, Better Incomes

Dokra art is an ancient metal-casting tradition believed to be over 4000 years old ( ETV Bharat )

Hazaribagh: Traditional artisans in Jharkhand's Hazaribagh district are celebrating, after Dokra art, one of the state's oldest and most distinctive handicrafts, received a Geographical Indications (GT) tag from the Government of India (GoI).

Dokra art is among 11 products from Jharkhand that have recently been granted GI status, marking a significant milestone for the state's rich and artistic heritage.

The recognition comes after Hazaribagh's renowned Sohraj art also received a GI tag, further highlighting the region's contribution to India's traditional art forms.

Dokra art is an ancient metal-casting tradition believed to be over 4,000 years old. The craft uses lost-wax casting technique to create intricate sculptures, decorative items, jewellery and household artefacts. Artisans typically work with materials such as clay, wax, brass and bronze to produce handcrafted pieces known for their distinctive aesthetic appeal.

The craft has been practiced for generations by artisan communities across eastern and central India, with Jharkhand emerging as one of its important centres.

New Hope For Artisans

Artisans associated with Dokra art in Hazaribagh expressed happiness over the recognition, saying the GI tag is expected to enhance the visibility of their work and create new market opportunities.