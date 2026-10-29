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Jharkhand Youth Jailed In UAE, Family Seeks Government Help For His Return

Representational Image ( IANS )

By PTI 2 Min Read

Medininagar: A 23-year-old man from Jharkhand's Palamu district has been in a UAE jail for four months now, with his father complaining to police here that his son was incarcerated for leaving his job without properly informing the company and paying a tout to return home.

The youth's father, Lalan Paswan of Dadra village, submitted an application at the Hussinabad police station on Monday, urging the Palamu district administration to bring his son Shashi Kumar Paswan back, Superintendent of Police Kapil Choudhary told PTI.

"My son went to Dubai in 2025 to work in a private company on contract. The family had fixed his sister's wedding for June 26, and Shashi wanted to attend it. He paid an agent to return home, but was trapped," the aggrieved father said. A police official said, "Shashi is in jail for allegedly contacting the agent, giving him money to return home and leaving his job without properly informing the company. He was absent from work for seven consecutive days." Lalan Paswan said his son has been lodged in a jail in Dubai's Al Rashidiya for the past four months.