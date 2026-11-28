Jharkhand Youth Detained In Russia Returns Safely To India
State Migration Cell team leader Shikha Lakra told reporters that Sahu reached Delhi on November 26 and arrived in his hometown by train on Friday.
By PTI
Published : November 28, 2026 at 7:08 AM IST
Ranchi: Twenty-nine-year-old Manish Sahu on Friday returned to his home in Jamshedpur city of Jharkhand after being detained in Russia's Yekaterinburg for days, officials said. State Migration Cell team leader Shikha Lakra told reporters that Sahu reached Delhi on November 26 and arrived in his hometown by train on Friday.
"Manish visited Russia on October 6 as a tourist and stayed in Yekaterinburg. However, his family lost contract with him on October 27, and his mother, Neelam Sahu, lodged a complaint with the State Migrant Control Room," Lakra said. Manish later informed the department that he had been detained by the local police. He alleged mistreatment, false charges and pressure.
"The State Migrant Control Room emailed the Protector of Emigrants, Ranchi, the Indian Embassy in Moscow and other authorities concerned on October 29, seeking immediate consular and legal assistance.
"On November 2, the Indian Embassy in Moscow informed the department that the matter fell under the jurisdiction of the Consulate General of India in Yekaterinburg and had been forwarded to it," Lakra said.
On November 3, officials of the Indian Consulate General in Yekaterinburg met Manish Sahu at the Temporary Detention Centre for Foreign Citizens, Yekaterinburg, and provided him with consular assistance.
"His physical condition was found to be normal and satisfactory, which he also confirmed," Shikha said. An order issued by the head of the detention centre found him guilty of an administrative offence, imposed a fine of 4,000 rubles and directed his compulsory deportation from the Russian Federation.
"Following a review of the case on November 9, the judicial bailiff permitted him to leave via Tashkent on November 25. Manish accordingly booked an air ticket to Delhi via Tashkent. With the coordination of the Indian Consulate General, Manish left Russia via Tashkent on November 25. He reached Delhi on November 26 and arrived in Jamshedpur on November 27," the official added.
The migration cell urged workers and tourists travelling to Russia to ensure that their visas, employment contracts and recruitment agencies are valid and verified. They were advised to remain in contact with the Indian Embassy or Consulate General and avoid situations involving passport confiscation, illegal recruitment or violations of visa rules.
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