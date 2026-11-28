ETV Bharat / state

Jharkhand Youth Detained In Russia Returns Safely To India

Representational Image ( IANS )

By PTI 2 Min Read

Ranchi: Twenty-nine-year-old Manish Sahu on Friday returned to his home in Jamshedpur city of Jharkhand after being detained in Russia's Yekaterinburg for days, officials said. State Migration Cell team leader Shikha Lakra told reporters that Sahu reached Delhi on November 26 and arrived in his hometown by train on Friday.

"Manish visited Russia on October 6 as a tourist and stayed in Yekaterinburg. However, his family lost contract with him on October 27, and his mother, Neelam Sahu, lodged a complaint with the State Migrant Control Room," Lakra said. Manish later informed the department that he had been detained by the local police. He alleged mistreatment, false charges and pressure.

"The State Migrant Control Room emailed the Protector of Emigrants, Ranchi, the Indian Embassy in Moscow and other authorities concerned on October 29, seeking immediate consular and legal assistance. "On November 2, the Indian Embassy in Moscow informed the department that the matter fell under the jurisdiction of the Consulate General of India in Yekaterinburg and had been forwarded to it," Lakra said. On November 3, officials of the Indian Consulate General in Yekaterinburg met Manish Sahu at the Temporary Detention Centre for Foreign Citizens, Yekaterinburg, and provided him with consular assistance.