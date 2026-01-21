Jharkhand Government, Infosys Hold Talks For Collaboration In Fields Of Technology And AI
The Jharkhand government discussed cooperation with Infosys Global in the field of technology and artificial intelligence in Davos.
Published : January 21, 2026 at 8:23 PM IST
Ranchi: Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren held a high-level delegation meeting and discussed cooperation in technology and Artificial Intelligence (AI) with Infosys Global in Davos on Wednesday.
During the visit, Ashish Kumar Das, Executive Vice President from Global Infosys, California, met Hemant Soren. During the meeting, discussions were held on Jharkhand's long-term development vision and possibilities of cooperation towards technology-based development.
According to information received from the Chief Minister's Secretariat, Infosys representatives appreciated the work and vision of Soren.
In particular, the Jharkhand government's vision towards re-skilling of talent, the concept of Technology Tower and digital transformation of the mining sector through advanced technological interventions was described as extremely important and inspiring, the Chief Minister's Secretariat said.
In the meeting, a general agreement was reached on empowering the youth of Jharkhand with skills related to digital and artificial intelligence. It was proposed to further discuss the potential role of Infosys' Wingspan platform. Apart from this, it was also agreed to introduce AI-based digital transformation solutions developed by Infosys to increase productivity, safety and efficiency in the mining sector. There was also a general agreement on holding a virtual session in February regarding this, it added.
Infosys Global invited Hemant Soren, Jharkhand Chief Secretary Avinash Kumar and senior state government officials to visit Infosys House, where cutting-edge AI-based innovations developed by the company will be showcased.
This meeting is being seen as an important initiative towards accelerating digital transformation, skill development and technology-based industrial progress in Jharkhand. Soren's meetings in Davos on IT, AI and other technologies will work to give a strong direction to the youths of Jharkhand.
Jharkhand has got the opportunity to participate in the World Economic Forum for the first time, for which a special team of top officials of the state, under the leadership of Soren, is currently on a visit to Davos, from where they will travel to London.
