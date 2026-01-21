ETV Bharat / state

Jharkhand Government, Infosys Hold Talks For Collaboration In Fields Of Technology And AI

Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren, left, with Infosys EVP Ashiss Kumar Dash, center, during the World Economic Forum 2026, in Davos, Switzerland. ( PTI )

Ranchi: Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren held a high-level delegation meeting and discussed cooperation in technology and Artificial Intelligence (AI) with Infosys Global in Davos on Wednesday.

During the visit, Ashish Kumar Das, Executive Vice President from Global Infosys, California, met Hemant Soren. During the meeting, discussions were held on Jharkhand's long-term development vision and possibilities of cooperation towards technology-based development.

According to information received from the Chief Minister's Secretariat, Infosys representatives appreciated the work and vision of Soren.

In particular, the Jharkhand government's vision towards re-skilling of talent, the concept of Technology Tower and digital transformation of the mining sector through advanced technological interventions was described as extremely important and inspiring, the Chief Minister's Secretariat said.