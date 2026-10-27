ETV Bharat / state

Jharkhand Woman Who Went Viral For Running Barefoot In A Saree Fails To Clear Home Guard Recruitment Test

Ranchi/Ramgarh: The dream of 27-year-old Kavita Devi, who recently drew widespread attention on social media for running barefoot in a saree, of becoming a home guard remains unfulfilled.

During the Home Guard recruitment process in Ramgarh, Jharkhand, Kavita completed the running test within the prescribed time but failed to clear the high jump, which resulted in her elimination from the selection process.

Attempts to contact Kavita were unsuccessful as she was not at home. However, her son, Adarsh Kumar, a Class 8 student, spoke over the phone. He said he and his younger sister, Arushi Kumari, help their mother with household chores. While Adarsh aspires to become a police officer, his sister, who studies in Class 7, wants to become a doctor.

Jharkhand Woman Who Went Viral for Running Barefoot in a Saree Fails to Clear Home Guard Recruitment Test (ETV Bharat)

Adarsh said his mother had worked hard to secure the job and added that he would fulfil her dream when he grows up. Kavita, a resident of Soso village in Jharkhand's Ramgarh district, is a mother of two. During the physical fitness test held on Sunday, she completed the 1,600-metre run in 8 minutes and 57 seconds, well within the prescribed time limit of 10 minutes.

However, she failed to clear the required height in the high jump despite being given three attempts, preventing her from advancing to the next stage of recruitment.