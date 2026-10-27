Jharkhand Woman Who Went Viral For Running Barefoot In A Saree Fails To Clear Home Guard Recruitment Test
Since her husband's death a few years ago, Kavita has been working as a daily-wage labourer to support her two young children and elderly parents-in-law.
Published : October 27, 2026 at 10:31 PM IST
Ranchi/Ramgarh: The dream of 27-year-old Kavita Devi, who recently drew widespread attention on social media for running barefoot in a saree, of becoming a home guard remains unfulfilled.
During the Home Guard recruitment process in Ramgarh, Jharkhand, Kavita completed the running test within the prescribed time but failed to clear the high jump, which resulted in her elimination from the selection process.
Attempts to contact Kavita were unsuccessful as she was not at home. However, her son, Adarsh Kumar, a Class 8 student, spoke over the phone. He said he and his younger sister, Arushi Kumari, help their mother with household chores. While Adarsh aspires to become a police officer, his sister, who studies in Class 7, wants to become a doctor.
Adarsh said his mother had worked hard to secure the job and added that he would fulfil her dream when he grows up. Kavita, a resident of Soso village in Jharkhand's Ramgarh district, is a mother of two. During the physical fitness test held on Sunday, she completed the 1,600-metre run in 8 minutes and 57 seconds, well within the prescribed time limit of 10 minutes.
However, she failed to clear the required height in the high jump despite being given three attempts, preventing her from advancing to the next stage of recruitment.
Since her husband's death a few years ago, Kavita has been working as a daily-wage labourer to support her two young children and elderly parents-in-law.
Educated up to the intermediate level, she began preparing for the Home Guard recruitment examination as soon as it was announced. Financial constraints meant she could not afford running shoes or a tracksuit. Despite the lack of basic sporting equipment and modern training facilities, she continued to practise.
A few days before the recruitment test, Kavita participated in a trial run organised by Ankit Running Academy at the Sido-Kanhu ground in Ramgarh. Her determination to run barefoot while wearing a saree impressed spectators, and a video of her run went viral on social media.
ETV Bharat had met Kavita and reported on her struggles. After she failed to clear the physical test, Kavita said she had been confident of passing the examination and hoped that securing a government job would provide financial stability for her family.
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