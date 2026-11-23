ETV Bharat / state

Jharkhand: Two Killed, Over A Dozen Injured As Bus Carrying Jain Pilgrims Overturns In Giridih

Police personnel and locals carried out rescue operations after the bus carrying Jain pilgrims overturned in Madhuban. ( ETV Bharat )

Giridih: A couple was killed and more than a dozen pilgrims were injured after a bus carrying devotees returning from Parasnath Shikharji to Tata overturned near Kalyan Niketan in Jharkhand's Madhuban police station area on Sunday. Two of the injured are said to be in critical condition.

The deceased have been identified as Babulal Vanshraj, 56, and Badami Devi, 49, both residents of Surat, Gujarat.

According to information, the pilgrims were travelling in a convoy of 10 vehicles after visiting Shikharji. The accident occurred when the bus driver reportedly lost control, causing it to crash into a roadside tree before overturning on the other side of the road. The impact triggered panic among the passengers.

Soon after receiving information about the accident, Dumri Sub-Divisional Police Officer (SDPO) Abid Khan, Madhuban police station in-charge Manilal Singh and Pirtand police station in-charge Jitendra Singh reached the spot with their teams.

Locals also joined the police in the rescue operation. Passengers trapped inside the overturned bus were pulled out, and the injured were taken to the Pirtand Community Health Centre for treatment.