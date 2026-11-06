ETV Bharat / state

Jharkhand Tribal Leader Dies By Suicide Minutes After Going Live On Facebook

Ranchi: Nisha Bhagat, a prominent tribal leader of Jharkhand, has allegedly died by suicide on Friday in Ranchi. Her death sparked a political row in the state over alleged land brokering and police inaction.

Before taking the extreme step, Bhagat went live on Facebook for about 10 minutes, accusing the government of neglecting her community, prompting police to immediately rush to her residence. She was taken to a nearby Rajendra Institute of Medical Sciences (RIMS) hospital, where she was declared dead.

Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) at Ranchi Headquarters-1, Aman Kumar Pandey, said police personnel found Bhagat unconscious but with a pulse. The DSP has not confirmed her death.

On Facebook Live, Bhagat expressed helplessness against the “system” and denied allegations that she was an agent of the RSS and the BJP. She highlighted her family’s role in the Jharkhand movement and criticised land brokers for snatching rights to her community.

During the livestream, Bhagat called the Pithoria Station SHO, alleging that the police had failed to arrest individuals defaming her. “I am ending my life,” Bhagat declared during the call.

The SHO attempted to dissuade her, but she persisted, saying that she had also called the Kanke police station before her voice fell silent.