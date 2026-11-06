Jharkhand Tribal Leader Dies By Suicide Minutes After Going Live On Facebook
Tribal leader Nisha Bhagat died by suicide in Ranchi after a Facebook livestream, sparking a political row over alleged land grabbing and police inaction.
Published : November 6, 2026 at 7:45 PM IST
Ranchi: Nisha Bhagat, a prominent tribal leader of Jharkhand, has allegedly died by suicide on Friday in Ranchi. Her death sparked a political row in the state over alleged land brokering and police inaction.
Before taking the extreme step, Bhagat went live on Facebook for about 10 minutes, accusing the government of neglecting her community, prompting police to immediately rush to her residence. She was taken to a nearby Rajendra Institute of Medical Sciences (RIMS) hospital, where she was declared dead.
Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) at Ranchi Headquarters-1, Aman Kumar Pandey, said police personnel found Bhagat unconscious but with a pulse. The DSP has not confirmed her death.
On Facebook Live, Bhagat expressed helplessness against the “system” and denied allegations that she was an agent of the RSS and the BJP. She highlighted her family’s role in the Jharkhand movement and criticised land brokers for snatching rights to her community.
During the livestream, Bhagat called the Pithoria Station SHO, alleging that the police had failed to arrest individuals defaming her. “I am ending my life,” Bhagat declared during the call.
The SHO attempted to dissuade her, but she persisted, saying that she had also called the Kanke police station before her voice fell silent.
Bhagat, a native of Gumla district, belonged to the Oraon tribal community. She was known for working on the rights and identity of tribal people. She had also left her job in Bengaluru and started working for her community. Her father, Handu Bhagat, was an activist linked to the Jharkhand movement.
Meanwhile, the incident triggered sharp political reactions, including from the Leader of the Opposition in the Jharkhand Assembly, Babulal Marandi. He also released a video on social media accusing the state government of “complicity.”
“At the behest of the Chief Minister, certain brokers are attempting to seize tribal land,” Marandi alleged.
“A pattern of land grabbing is currently taking place across every police station and administrative circle in the state. How much longer will the tribal community continue to be persecuted on its own land?”
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