Jharkhand Tribal Festival Draws Support For Students Protesting Against Exam Irregularities
Several youngsters who attended the Jharkhand tribal festival extended support to the students protesting exam irregularities.
Published : August 9, 2026 at 10:41 PM IST
Ranchi: A number of youngsters who attended the tribal festival held at Ranchi's Jaipal Singh Munda Stadium to mark the World Tribal Day extended their support to the students protesting against examination irregularities in the state.
The venue saw people from the tribal community clad in traditional attire arrive at the festival site. People carrying bows, arrows, and other traditional weapons were also seen attending the festival where some youngsters extended support to protesting students.
While some carried the photographs of Chief Minister Hemant Soren others used satirical slogans to criticize the government. A young man was seen at the protest site dressed in traditional tribal attire to extend his support to the student movement while slogans criticising state government were written all over his body.
At the site, another young man protested against the state government using memes. A youth who was dressed as spider man to register his protest against the state government described the students' movement as justified.
Meanwhile Chief Minister Hemant Soren, after inaugurating the festival, assured the protesting youth that the state government is fully committed to safeguarding their rights and future. He said that it is the government's responsibility to ensure justice to the youth who are protesting against irregularities in recruitment examinations.
“Strict action will be taken against those responsible for these irregularities, and the perpetrators have already been identified. The youth will receive justice,” Soren said.
Addressing the youth from the stage, Chief Minister Hemant Soren further added, "I am not old either. Your problems are my problems. I assure you completely that justice will be served."
Hours later, after a fresh round of talks with a Jharkhand government delegation, student leader Ravindra Paswan said the government has agreed to consider cancellation of the 14th Jharkhand PSC Civil Services Examination, JPSC Backlog 2023 and JPSC Backlog 2025 examinations and said that they will continue their ongoing agitation till their demand for a CBI inquiry is fulfilled.
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