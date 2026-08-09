ETV Bharat / state

Jharkhand Tribal Festival Draws Support For Students Protesting Against Exam Irregularities

Tribal men dressed in traditional Adivasi attire play traditional drums and dance during a procession to mark World Adivasi Day, from Jail Chowk to Morabadi, in Ranchi on Sunday. ( ANI )

Ranchi: A number of youngsters who attended the tribal festival held at Ranchi's Jaipal Singh Munda Stadium to mark the World Tribal Day extended their support to the students protesting against examination irregularities in the state.

The venue saw people from the tribal community clad in traditional attire arrive at the festival site. People carrying bows, arrows, and other traditional weapons were also seen attending the festival where some youngsters extended support to protesting students.

While some carried the photographs of Chief Minister Hemant Soren others used satirical slogans to criticize the government. A young man was seen at the protest site dressed in traditional tribal attire to extend his support to the student movement while slogans criticising state government were written all over his body.

Chief Minister Hemant Soren (ETV Bharat)

At the site, another young man protested against the state government using memes. A youth who was dressed as spider man to register his protest against the state government described the students' movement as justified.