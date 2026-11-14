ETV Bharat / state

Jharkhand: To Get Occult Powers, Woman Kills Minor Niece; Arrested Along With Two Accomplices

During the police press conference. ( ETV Bharat )

Chatra: Driven by a desire to attain occult powers, a woman in the Pratapur police station area of Jharkhand’s Chatra district. conspired with her relatives to murder her own minor niece. Solving this sensational case within just 48 hours, the police have arrested three individuals, including the main accused (the victim's aunt). They have been remanded in judicial custody.

During a press conference held at his office in the Collectorate, Superintendent of Police (SP) Animesh Naithani said that on November 11, Sitabia Devi, a resident of Chatti Anantpur village, under the Chandri Govindpur Panchayat in the Pratapur police station area, had filed a missing person report for her minor daughter.

Given the gravity of the situation, immediate action was taken, and a Special Investigation Team (SIT) was formed under the SDPO of Chatra. On November 13, the girl’s body was discovered in a paddy field, hidden among bushes just 150 metres west of her home. Expressing his deep sorrow, the SP remarked that an innocent life had been lost due to the social evil of superstition. Based on scientific and physical evidence gathered from the scene, the police cracked this heinous, initially "blind" murder case within 48 hours. The SP said that the investigation uncovered that the victim’s aunt, Sohri Devi, practised occult rituals and traditional faith healing.