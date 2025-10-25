ETV Bharat / state

Jharkhand To Bring 50 Bison From Madhya Pradesh To Boost Palamu Reserve

Palamu: Jharkhand’s wildlife authorities are set to bring at least fifty bison to the Palamu Tiger Reserve (PTR) from Madhya Pradesh. The initiative was aimed at boosting the genetically weakened local population, officials said.

“Most of the bison will be female, and the reserve’s management has sought permission from the National Tiger Conservation Authority and the Government of India for the relocation project,” PTR Deputy Director Prajeshkant Jena said, adding that Madhya Pradesh has already agreed to provide the animals to the project.

The introduction of the new bison herd is expected to begin by January.

Experts claimed that Jharkhand’s bison population is currently limited to the Betla and Chhipadohar areas of Betla National Park within the Palamu Tiger Reserve. A recent survey also highlighted a grim picture.