Jharkhand To Bring 50 Bison From Madhya Pradesh To Boost Palamu Reserve
The bison will be brought to Jharkhand’s Palamu Tiger Reserve by January to strengthen the genetically weakened herd and support the reserve’s tiger ecosystem.
Published : October 25, 2025 at 7:17 PM IST
Palamu: Jharkhand’s wildlife authorities are set to bring at least fifty bison to the Palamu Tiger Reserve (PTR) from Madhya Pradesh. The initiative was aimed at boosting the genetically weakened local population, officials said.
“Most of the bison will be female, and the reserve’s management has sought permission from the National Tiger Conservation Authority and the Government of India for the relocation project,” PTR Deputy Director Prajeshkant Jena said, adding that Madhya Pradesh has already agreed to provide the animals to the project.
The introduction of the new bison herd is expected to begin by January.
Experts claimed that Jharkhand’s bison population is currently limited to the Betla and Chhipadohar areas of Betla National Park within the Palamu Tiger Reserve. A recent survey also highlighted a grim picture.
A 234-page Ecology and Recovery Plan report on wild bison, prepared by the reserve, found that the animals’ limited movement within a 226-square-kilometre area has led to genetic weakness and reduced reproductive capacity.
“There are 68 bison in the Palamu Tiger Reserve – 33 females, 25 males, and 10 juveniles,” officials said, citing the report. “In the 1970s, more than 1,500 bison roamed the Jharkhand region, but their numbers have since declined sharply, largely due to habitat loss and competition with local cattle.”
According to wildlife experts, wild bison have long been a preferred prey for tigers, which means that restoring their population will also help support the reserve’s tiger ecosystem. “Once the population stabilises, officials plan to relocate some of the bison to the reserve’s core area, where tiger activity is highest,” they said.
