ETV Bharat / state

Jharkhand Teacher Eligibility Test Underway At 986 Centres Across State

Ranchi: Lakhs of aspirants in Jharkhand appeared in the Jharkhand Teacher Eligibility Test (JTET), which is being conducted in the state after nearly a decade.

On Sunday, candidates appeared for the examination at 986 centers across the state. As many as 101 centers were set up in the capital, Ranchi, alone.

The first shift of the examination is being conducted from 9:30 am to 12 pm, with entry permitted between 7:30 am and 9 am. The second shift is scheduled from 2 pm to 4:30 pm.

Adequate security and surveillance measures have been put in place to ensure the smooth conduct of the examination.

Candidates appear for Jharkhand Teacher Eligibility Test. (ETV Bharat)

However, several candidates raised concerns related to errors in subjects and teacher categories, with many alleging that although they had opted for the "language teacher" category during the application process, their admit cards indicated "social science" instead.

Several candidates have also noted that their photographs and signatures were missing from their admit cards.

On October 26 and 27, a large number of candidates visited the Jharkhand Academic Council (JAC) office in Ranchi to ensure the issues were rectified.

JAC Secretary SD Tigga, however, said that the errors occurred because candidates selected the wrong categories during the application process.

He indicated that issues related to subjects would be addressed after the examination, with an "opportunity to be provided for corrections".

However, the candidates have demanded that "corrected admit cards" should be issued prior to the examination.

Candidates appear for Jharkhand Teacher Eligibility Test. (ETV Bharat)

The JTET was conducted by the JAC for the first time in 2012, while a second examination was held in 2016.