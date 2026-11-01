Jharkhand Teacher Eligibility Test Underway At 986 Centres Across State
The first shift of the examination is being conducted from 9:30 am to 12 pm and second shift is from 2 pm to 4:30 pm.
Published : November 1, 2026 at 1:57 PM IST
Ranchi: Lakhs of aspirants in Jharkhand appeared in the Jharkhand Teacher Eligibility Test (JTET), which is being conducted in the state after nearly a decade.
On Sunday, candidates appeared for the examination at 986 centers across the state. As many as 101 centers were set up in the capital, Ranchi, alone.
The first shift of the examination is being conducted from 9:30 am to 12 pm, with entry permitted between 7:30 am and 9 am. The second shift is scheduled from 2 pm to 4:30 pm.
Adequate security and surveillance measures have been put in place to ensure the smooth conduct of the examination.
However, several candidates raised concerns related to errors in subjects and teacher categories, with many alleging that although they had opted for the "language teacher" category during the application process, their admit cards indicated "social science" instead.
Several candidates have also noted that their photographs and signatures were missing from their admit cards.
On October 26 and 27, a large number of candidates visited the Jharkhand Academic Council (JAC) office in Ranchi to ensure the issues were rectified.
JAC Secretary SD Tigga, however, said that the errors occurred because candidates selected the wrong categories during the application process.
He indicated that issues related to subjects would be addressed after the examination, with an "opportunity to be provided for corrections".
However, the candidates have demanded that "corrected admit cards" should be issued prior to the examination.
The JTET was conducted by the JAC for the first time in 2012, while a second examination was held in 2016.
The issue of delay in the examination earlier reached the High Court, which directed that the test be conducted within a specified timeframe.
The court also issued a contempt notice to the Education Secretary regarding the delay. However, earlier, the recruitment process remained incomplete even after the exams.
Thousands of teaching positions remained vacant even after the 2012 and 2016 tests. In the 2016 recruitment of graduate-trained teachers, only about 10,000 appointments were made against approximately 17,752 available posts, leaving over 7,000 positions vacant.
This was owing to the discrepancies related to district-wise and state-level merit lists, local recruitment policies, and subject-combination requirements.
With the state’s 24 districts categorised into 'scheduled' and 'non-scheduled' areas, the Supreme Court declared the decision to restrict appointments in the 13 "scheduled" districts exclusively to local candidates as unconstitutional.
Moreover, several candidates failed to meet eligibility criteria for specific subject combinations and the mandatory requirement of knowing regional languages.
Further, in several reserved categories, there were not enough candidates who met the required JTET qualifications or the minimum qualifying marks.
In previous drives, the recruitment framework mandated that approximately 50 percent of the posts be reserved for the para-teachers.
Several posts under the para-teacher quota remained vacant and had to be carried forward as a "backlog."
The current JTET examination has opened a new opportunity for the para-teachers. Issues of inclusion and exclusion of various regional languages, with candidates raising concerns over the status of languages such as Bhojpuri, Magahi, and Angika, have also surfaced previously.
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