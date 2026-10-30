New Chapter, Newer Avenues: Hazaribagh Open Jail Helps Surrendered Maoists Prepare For Life Beyond Prison
Former Maoists and surrendered inmates are learning poultry farming, tailoring and other skills at open jail to prepare for life after release, reports Prashant Kumar.
Published : October 30, 2026 at 3:08 PM IST
Ranchi: Poultry farming is an unlikely addition to the life of Kundan Pahan, a former Maoist commander whose name once figured in some of Jharkhand’s most serious criminal cases. At Hazaribagh’s open jail, he has completed a training course that could help him earn a living after his release.
Alongside Pahan, former commanders Maharaj Pramanik and Mukesh Ganjhu have also learnt poultry farming. For these surrendered extremists, once accustomed to moving through forests with armed squads, the training offers a way to prepare for a different life.
A total of 60 male and female inmates at the Hazaribagh prison for surrendered extremists completed a 45-day programme in poultry farming and tailoring and embroidery. Jharkhand Inspector General of Prisons Sudarshan Mandal distributed certificates to them at a programme inside the open jail.
The courses were organised by Jan Shikshan Sansthan, Hazaribagh, which functions under the Union Ministry of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship. The aim is to equip inmates with skills they can use to support themselves and their families when they leave prison.
Erasing the past
Pahan’s past shows the distance he will have to travel. When he surrendered in May 2017, police records listed 128 cases against him and he carried a reward of Rs 15 lakh. He was accused of involvement in the murders of then MLA Ramesh Singh Munda and Special Branch Inspector Francis Indwar, as well as the robbery of crores of rupees from a bank cash van.
His name had long been associated with Maoist violence in Jharkhand and his surrender was considered a major development in the state’s campaign against insurgency. Poultry farming now gives him a possible means of earning a living after prison.
Pramanik, a former zonal commander active in the Chandil-Bundu area, also faced more than 120 cases when he surrendered in January 2022. These included allegations of murder, robbery, extortion, levy collection and offences under the Arms Act. At the time of his surrender, he handed over an AK-47 rifle, a wireless set and ammunition.
Mukesh Ganjhu, also known as Muneshwar Ganjhu, had risen to become second-in-command of the Tritiya Sammelan Prastuti Committee (TSPC). Carrying a reward of Rs 15 lakh, he surrendered with a weapon before Chatra police in 2021.
More than two dozen cases were registered against him, including those relating to the murder of journalist Indradev Yadav, attacks on police and levy collection. He was also an accused in a terror-funding case.
Ganjhu had joined the children’s squad of the CPI (Maoist) at the age of 13. In 2004, Brajesh Ganjhu formed an organisation called RCC with Mukesh, Akraman Ganjhu, Kohram Ganjhu and Nilesh Ganjhu alias Kariman. It was renamed TPC two years later and became known as TSPC in 2015. Mukesh gradually strengthened his position within the organisation and rose to become its second commander.
Skill training
The training at Hazaribagh extends beyond poultry farming and tailoring. Another 22 surrendered women inmates are undergoing an 80-day beautician course, while 30 inmates are learning to make vermicompost.
The beautician course could help the women find work in salons or start a small business, depending on their resources. Vermicomposting offers another possible source of income. Together, the courses introduce inmates with different interests and abilities to several livelihood options.
Mandal said the efforts of surrendered extremists to learn new skills reflected the impact of Jharkhand’s surrender policy. "People who once sought to change the system through armed struggle were now working hard to prepare for their future livelihoods," he said.
For the inmates, however, completing a course is only the beginning. After release, they will have to find work, support their families and rebuild their place in society. Putting their training into practice will require access to resources and continued support.
For now, the open jail is giving Pahan, Pramanik, Ganjhu and other surrendered inmates an opportunity to learn a skill, to do a trade. Whether they take up poultry farming, tailoring or another occupation, the purpose is to leave the prison with a means of supporting themselves and their families.
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