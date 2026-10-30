ETV Bharat / state

New Chapter, Newer Avenues: Hazaribagh Open Jail Helps Surrendered Maoists Prepare For Life Beyond Prison

Ranchi : Poultry farming is an unlikely addition to the life of Kundan Pahan, a former Maoist commander whose name once figured in some of Jharkhand’s most serious criminal cases. At Hazaribagh’s open jail, he has completed a training course that could help him earn a living after his release.

Alongside Pahan, former commanders Maharaj Pramanik and Mukesh Ganjhu have also learnt poultry farming. For these surrendered extremists, once accustomed to moving through forests with armed squads, the training offers a way to prepare for a different life.

A total of 60 male and female inmates at the Hazaribagh prison for surrendered extremists completed a 45-day programme in poultry farming and tailoring and embroidery. Jharkhand Inspector General of Prisons Sudarshan Mandal distributed certificates to them at a programme inside the open jail.

A surrendered woman cadre Prishila Devi accepting certificate from Jail IG Sudarshan Mandal (ETV Bharat)

The courses were organised by Jan Shikshan Sansthan, Hazaribagh, which functions under the Union Ministry of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship. The aim is to equip inmates with skills they can use to support themselves and their families when they leave prison.

Erasing the past

Pahan’s past shows the distance he will have to travel. When he surrendered in May 2017, police records listed 128 cases against him and he carried a reward of Rs 15 lakh. He was accused of involvement in the murders of then MLA Ramesh Singh Munda and Special Branch Inspector Francis Indwar, as well as the robbery of crores of rupees from a bank cash van.

His name had long been associated with Maoist violence in Jharkhand and his surrender was considered a major development in the state’s campaign against insurgency. Poultry farming now gives him a possible means of earning a living after prison.

Kundan Pahan, another surrendered Naxal, receiving certificate from Jail IG Sudarshan Mandal (ETV Bharat)

Pramanik, a former zonal commander active in the Chandil-Bundu area, also faced more than 120 cases when he surrendered in January 2022. These included allegations of murder, robbery, extortion, levy collection and offences under the Arms Act. At the time of his surrender, he handed over an AK-47 rifle, a wireless set and ammunition.

Mukesh Ganjhu, also known as Muneshwar Ganjhu, had risen to become second-in-command of the Tritiya Sammelan Prastuti Committee (TSPC). Carrying a reward of Rs 15 lakh, he surrendered with a weapon before Chatra police in 2021.