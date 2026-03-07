Jharkhand’s Sudipa Dutta Cracks UPSC With Rank 41 In Third Attempt
Sudipa prepared for the examination at home without enrolling in any major coaching institute.
Published : March 7, 2026 at 1:42 AM IST
Dumka: Sudipa Dutta, a resident of Dumka in the sub-capital of Jharkhand, has secured All India Rank 41 in the UPSC Civil Services Examination in third attempt.
Sudipa prepared for the examination at home without enrolling in any major coaching institute. In her first attempt, she could not clear the preliminary examination due to incomplete preparation. In her second attempt in 2023, she reached the interview stage but narrowly missed the final selection. This year, however, she succeeded in securing a rank.
Recently, Sudipa had also secured the 24th rank in the CDPO examination conducted by the Jharkhand Public Service Commission (JPSC).
Sudipa completed her Class 10 education from St. Joseph School in Banka and her Class 12 from Sido Kanhu School in Dumka, where she studied science. She later completed a bachelor’s degree in Political Science from Aditya Narayan College in Dumka.
A sister of three siblings, including two sisters and a brother, Sudipta is the daughter of Sachchidanand Dutta, who works at the post office, while her mother, Pampa Dutta, is a homemaker. While speaking to ETV Bharat, Sudipa shared that she relied on self-studies and spent at least 10 hours a day at the Dumka Government Library. Intending to serve the country and its citizens, Sudipta said, there’s no substitute for hard work.
“Students who are preparing for competitive exams should study with sincerity and determination. There is no substitute for hard work. If you keep working diligently, success will definitely follow,” she said.
