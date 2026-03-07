ETV Bharat / state

Jharkhand’s Sudipa Dutta Cracks UPSC With Rank 41 In Third Attempt

Dumka: Sudipa Dutta, a resident of Dumka in the sub-capital of Jharkhand, has secured All India Rank 41 in the UPSC Civil Services Examination in third attempt.

Sudipa prepared for the examination at home without enrolling in any major coaching institute. In her first attempt, she could not clear the preliminary examination due to incomplete preparation. In her second attempt in 2023, she reached the interview stage but narrowly missed the final selection. This year, however, she succeeded in securing a rank.

Recently, Sudipa had also secured the 24th rank in the CDPO examination conducted by the Jharkhand Public Service Commission (JPSC).