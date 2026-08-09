ETV Bharat / state

Jharkhand Students Protest: 'Don't Want Post-Dated Cheque But Date For Resolution Of Demands', Say Protesters Amid Talks With Govt

Students stage a protest over the alleged paper leak in the Jharkhand Staff Selection Commission (JSSC) CGL examination and irregularities in the Jharkhand Public Service Commission (JPSC) examinations in Ranchi, Jharkhand, on Saturday, August 8, 2026. ( IANS )

Ranchi: A fresh round of talks between the Jharkhand government and students protesting the alleged irregularities in recruitment exams began on Sunday.

An eight-member delegation of JPSC-JSSC Reform Manch met with Jharkhand Ministers Dipika Pandey Singh, Sudivya Kumar, Chamra Linda, and Sanjay Yadav at the State Guest House in Ranchi as the protest entered its 16th day with six demonstrators on indefinite hunger strike.

"We are hopeful of a positive outcome over our demand of cancelling the 14th Jharkhand PSC Civil Services Examination and reforms in the Jharkhand Public Service Commission and the Jharkhand Staff Selection Commission (JSSC)," a student leader said.

Taking to its X handle, the JPSC-JSSC Reform Manch said they hope the conversation leads to concrete steps towards a solution instead of a "post-dated cheque".

"Today, the second round of talks... We hope this time it's not just conversation, but concrete steps towards a solution will also emerge. The voice of the students is at the negotiation table--now we will see how seriously the government listens to that voice. We don't want a Post-Dated Cheque! We don't want the date of promises, we want the date for the resolution of demands. Now the phase of buying time by just giving assurances should end--students need immediate and concrete decisions," the X post read.

A member of the student delegation earlier expressed faith in Chief Minister Hemant Soren saying , "I have complete faith that the Chief Minister will meet our demands".

The protesters are also seeking an independent probe into the alleged irregularities, either by the CBI or by a panel of retired high court judges from outside the state.

On the other hand, Jharkhand Loktantrik Krantikari Morcha (JKLM) MLA Jairam Mahto has started a one-day 'nirjala' waterless fast in support of the students, who have been staging protests and hunger strike for the last 16 days at Jaipal Singh Munda Stadium at the Old Assembly complex.