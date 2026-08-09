Jharkhand Students Protest: 'Don't Want Post-Dated Cheque But Date For Resolution Of Demands', Say Protesters Amid Talks With Govt
Protesters said the proposed Legislative Assembly gherao will be held on massive scale on August 10 and a large number of students will participate.
Published : August 9, 2026 at 11:23 AM IST|
Updated : August 9, 2026 at 1:03 PM IST
Ranchi: A fresh round of talks between the Jharkhand government and students protesting the alleged irregularities in recruitment exams began on Sunday.
An eight-member delegation of JPSC-JSSC Reform Manch met with Jharkhand Ministers Dipika Pandey Singh, Sudivya Kumar, Chamra Linda, and Sanjay Yadav at the State Guest House in Ranchi as the protest entered its 16th day with six demonstrators on indefinite hunger strike.
"We are hopeful of a positive outcome over our demand of cancelling the 14th Jharkhand PSC Civil Services Examination and reforms in the Jharkhand Public Service Commission and the Jharkhand Staff Selection Commission (JSSC)," a student leader said.
आज दूसरी वार्ता… उम्मीद है इस बार सिर्फ़ बातचीत नहीं, समाधान की दिशा में ठोस कदम भी सामने आएगा।— JPSC JSSC REFORM MANCH (@JPSCreformanch) August 9, 2026
वार्ता की मेज़ पर छात्रों की आवाज़ है—अब देखना है, सरकार उस आवाज़ को कितना गंभीरता से सुनती है।
हमें Post-Dated Cheque नहीं चाहिए!
छात्रों को ऐसा आश्वासन नहीं चाहिए जिसकी तारीख आज… https://t.co/B40k9hgDFc
Taking to its X handle, the JPSC-JSSC Reform Manch said they hope the conversation leads to concrete steps towards a solution instead of a "post-dated cheque".
"Today, the second round of talks... We hope this time it's not just conversation, but concrete steps towards a solution will also emerge. The voice of the students is at the negotiation table--now we will see how seriously the government listens to that voice. We don't want a Post-Dated Cheque! We don't want the date of promises, we want the date for the resolution of demands. Now the phase of buying time by just giving assurances should end--students need immediate and concrete decisions," the X post read.
A member of the student delegation earlier expressed faith in Chief Minister Hemant Soren saying , "I have complete faith that the Chief Minister will meet our demands".
हमारा मांग पत्र स्पष्ट है कृपया इधर उधर से कुछ मत जोड़िए घटाइए।— JPSC JSSC REFORM MANCH (@JPSCreformanch) August 9, 2026
26000 प्रोफेसर तथा और भी तथ्य हवा हवाई है।
कृपया फैक्ट ठीक कर ले @Saurabh_Pinch @Abhinavpinch @TheNewspinch https://t.co/Fjtrh0FlEQ pic.twitter.com/qtz6AIqmLq
The protesters are also seeking an independent probe into the alleged irregularities, either by the CBI or by a panel of retired high court judges from outside the state.
On the other hand, Jharkhand Loktantrik Krantikari Morcha (JKLM) MLA Jairam Mahto has started a one-day 'nirjala' waterless fast in support of the students, who have been staging protests and hunger strike for the last 16 days at Jaipal Singh Munda Stadium at the Old Assembly complex.
Jairam has released a video message, calling upon all sections of society to come forward and support the students' movement. He urged all social and employee organisations, including those representing labourers, farmers, lawyers, and professors to strengthen the agitation by staging sit-ins and protests at their respective levels.
Jairam said he had received permission from the Assembly Speaker to hold the one-day waterless fast at the Old Assembly complex. He said that the students' demands are not merely about student-specific issues but are linked to the future of the state's youth.
Meanwhile, the health condition of JLKM leader Devendra Nath Mahto, who has also been on a hunger strike along with students for the last nine days, deteriorated significantly on Saturday night as his blood pressure dropped sharply. Although doctors advised him to get admitted to Sadar Hospital, he refused; consequently, he was administered an IV drip at the Jaipal Singh Munda Stadium.
On Sunday morning, doctors from Sadar Hospital re-examined his health and reported that his condition is currently stable.
Chandan, a student attending to Devendra, said that he has become quite weak and is not in a condition to talk but his morale remains high. He said that the hunger strike would continue till their demands, including addressing the irregularities in the JPSC and JSSC exams, punishing the guilty, and cancelling the examinations, are met.
Students organised a procession on Sunday morning in this regard.
On August 8, a committee had held discussions with a delegation from the JPSC-JSSC Nyay Manch following which, government released an email address, inviting suggestions and complaints from students.
The agitation at Jaipal Singh Munda Stadium is being conducted through two platforms. In the first one, under the banner of the 'JPSC-JSSC Reform Manch', several students are observing a fast, and in the second, under 'JPSC-JSSC Nyay Manch' (Justice Forum) is being led by Devendra Mahto. Now, with Jairam Mahto joining the fast at the Old Assembly complex, a third platform of the student movement has emerged, indicating that the movement is gaining political support and is poised to expand further.
Earlier, 'Reform Manch' alleged that their movement is being driven by the students themselves but the government is attempting to give it a political colour. Students have alleged that attempts are being made to defuse the situation by accepting memoranda from student wings of various political parties.
Protesters clarified that their proposed Legislative Assembly gherao on August 10 will now be conducted on a much larger scale. They claimed that a large number of students will participate in the event.
(With agency inputs)
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