ETV Bharat / state

Jharkhand: Students Protest Teacher’s Transfer, Clash Erupts In Garhwa

Garhwa: A protest by school students over the transfer of their teacher turned violent in the Kandi area of Jharkhand's Garhwa district, with protesters blocking roads and allegedly pelting stones at a police station. A police personnel was injured in the incident.

The students of the Plus Two High School near Kandi police station have been protesting for the past three days against the transfer of their teacher, Malay Singh. The students are demanding that his transfer be cancelled and that he be allowed to continue teaching at the school.

The situation escalated when Kandi Block Head Pinku Pandey reached the spot to speak to the protesting students. According to sources, an argument broke out during the interaction, following which the block head allegedly slapped a student.

The incident angered the students, who allegedly vandalised the block head's vehicle. Pandey then left the spot and escaped to the police station. The protesting students subsequently reached the police station and allegedly started pelting stones at the premises. A police personnel sustained a head injury in the stone-pelting.