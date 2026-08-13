ETV Bharat / state

Jharkhand Student Protest Takes Political Turn As Congress Ministers Accuse BJP Of 'Dirty Politics'

Ranchi: The ongoing student protest in Jharkhand has now turned into a political battle as the Opposition has intensified its attack on the state government while the ruling Congress has accused the BJP of trying to politicise students’ concerns.

Four Congress ministers in the Hemant Soren government - Rural Development Minister Deepika Pandey Singh, Agriculture Minister Shilpi Neha Tirkey, Finance Minister Radhakrishna Kishore and Health Minister Irfan Ansari - addressed a press conference at the Jharkhand Pradesh Congress Committee office on Wednesday and accused the BJP and the Centre of playing “dirty politics” in the name of students.

Rural Development Minister Deepika Pandey Singh launched an attack on the Centre over recurring cases of paper leaks and irregularities in examinations across the country. She alleged that the BJP was deliberately seeking CBI investigations to protect education mafias. She said that several cases handed over to the agency are unresolved.

Singh said 152 paper-leak incidents have been reported across the country since 2015. She said that at least 17 examination-related irregularity cases had been handed over to the CBI, but there had been no conviction in any case investigated by the agency since 2015.

The cases include NEET-UG 2024, UGC-NET 2024, SSC CGL 2017, JEE Main 2021, West Bengal SSC 2016, Himachal Pradesh Police Constable 2022, Army CEE 2017 and Karnataka PSI 2021.

According to Singh, in the NEET-UG 2024 case, the CBI missed the 90-day deadline for filing a chargesheet, which helped the main accused to seek default bail.

She also referred to the UGC-NET 2024 case and said that the CBI filed a closure report after its investigation and concluded that the evidence related to the alleged paper leak was a manipulated screenshot. Singh further alleged that on the first day of a fast-track court that received publicity in July 2026, the CBI's lawyer was not present.

Singh mentioned that there had been only one conviction among the cases since 2015, that is the Haryana Judicial Service 2017 case, in which a Delhi court delivered its verdict in August 2024. She pointed out that the investigation in that case was conducted by a Chandigarh SIT and not the CBI.

According to Singh, the student protest in Jharkhand began after the coalition government-initiated action against alleged examination irregularities. She accused the BJP of attempting to give the agitation a political colour and divert attention from the alleged irregularities by demanding a CBI probe. She said around 20 arrests had been made in the case so far.

Responding to the BJP's criticism of Rahul Gandhi, Singh said the BJP was focusing on him instead of the students' concerns.