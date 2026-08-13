Jharkhand Student Protest Takes Political Turn As Congress Ministers Accuse BJP Of 'Dirty Politics'
Rural Development Minister Deepika Pandey Singh launched an attack on the Centre over recurring cases of paper leaks and irregularities in examinations across the country.
Published : August 13, 2026 at 12:12 AM IST
Ranchi: The ongoing student protest in Jharkhand has now turned into a political battle as the Opposition has intensified its attack on the state government while the ruling Congress has accused the BJP of trying to politicise students’ concerns.
Four Congress ministers in the Hemant Soren government - Rural Development Minister Deepika Pandey Singh, Agriculture Minister Shilpi Neha Tirkey, Finance Minister Radhakrishna Kishore and Health Minister Irfan Ansari - addressed a press conference at the Jharkhand Pradesh Congress Committee office on Wednesday and accused the BJP and the Centre of playing “dirty politics” in the name of students.
Rural Development Minister Deepika Pandey Singh launched an attack on the Centre over recurring cases of paper leaks and irregularities in examinations across the country. She alleged that the BJP was deliberately seeking CBI investigations to protect education mafias. She said that several cases handed over to the agency are unresolved.
Singh said 152 paper-leak incidents have been reported across the country since 2015. She said that at least 17 examination-related irregularity cases had been handed over to the CBI, but there had been no conviction in any case investigated by the agency since 2015.
The cases include NEET-UG 2024, UGC-NET 2024, SSC CGL 2017, JEE Main 2021, West Bengal SSC 2016, Himachal Pradesh Police Constable 2022, Army CEE 2017 and Karnataka PSI 2021.
According to Singh, in the NEET-UG 2024 case, the CBI missed the 90-day deadline for filing a chargesheet, which helped the main accused to seek default bail.
She also referred to the UGC-NET 2024 case and said that the CBI filed a closure report after its investigation and concluded that the evidence related to the alleged paper leak was a manipulated screenshot. Singh further alleged that on the first day of a fast-track court that received publicity in July 2026, the CBI's lawyer was not present.
Singh mentioned that there had been only one conviction among the cases since 2015, that is the Haryana Judicial Service 2017 case, in which a Delhi court delivered its verdict in August 2024. She pointed out that the investigation in that case was conducted by a Chandigarh SIT and not the CBI.
According to Singh, the student protest in Jharkhand began after the coalition government-initiated action against alleged examination irregularities. She accused the BJP of attempting to give the agitation a political colour and divert attention from the alleged irregularities by demanding a CBI probe. She said around 20 arrests had been made in the case so far.
Responding to the BJP's criticism of Rahul Gandhi, Singh said the BJP was focusing on him instead of the students' concerns.
Singh claimed that students in Ranchi were not subjected to the kind of “brutal lathi-charge” or mistreatment witnessed during protests at Jantar Mantar. She said police had attempted to disperse disruptive elements who had joined the student gathering, while maintaining that the government favoured resolving the students' grievances through dialogue.
Finance Minister Radhakrishna Kishore said the state government was serious about the students' demands and would not work according to the BJP's political agenda. He alleged that the BJP was attempting to prolong the agitation for political gain. Kishore also said that the state government should identify and take action against outsiders who may have participated in disruptive activities during the protest.
Health Minister Irfan Ansari alleged that the BJP's “failed conspiracy” was becoming evident. He said the government had formed a medical team and medical board to address health-related concerns during the protest.
Ansari alleged that the BJP had brought young people from West Bengal, Bihar and Chhattisgarh to participate in the agitation and said that the objective was to disrupt the movement. “If the BJP was genuinely concerned about students, it should have raised the issue in the Assembly instead of protesting outside the Chief Minister's residence,” he said.
Deepika Pandey Singh said the student agitation began after the government had already initiated action in the matter. She said the government had ordered a CID investigation, while the chairman of the Jharkhand Public Service Commission (JPSC) had resigned.
She accused the BJP of trying to protect the examination agency and therefore demanding a CBI investigation. Singh also informed that Jharkhand had earlier introduced a stringent law against paper leaks and that the Centre was now adopting a similar approach.
She said the Congress apologised if any student had been injured because of disruptive elements during the protest.
Agriculture Minister Shilpi Neha Tirkey accused the BJP of attempting to make the student movement more aggressive. She said the BJP was pretending to be a champion of students and young people in Jharkhand, but claimed that the state's youth understood the party's policies.
Tirkey also alleged that the BJP was trying to divert attention from the actual issues by making allegations against Rahul Gandhi.
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