Jharkhand: Stray Dog With Newborn’s Body Caught On CCTV Camera, But Not Captured By Police
The incident happened at the Medini Rai Medical College and Hospital in Jharkhand’s Palamu district; DC said accountability will be fixed.
Published : October 27, 2026 at 8:16 PM IST
Palamu: A shameful incident has come to light at the Medini Rai Medical College and Hospital in Jharkhand’s Palamu district. A stray dog was seen wandering on the medical college premises with the body of a newborn. The incident was captured on CCTV. Although the incident occurred on Tuesday morning, the newborn's body had not been recovered by evening.
Upon learning of the incident, Palamu Deputy Commissioner Dilip Pratap Singh Shekhawat and Superintendent of Police (SP) Kapil Chaudhary arrived at the Medini Rai Medical College and Hospital and constituted a high-level investigation committee. A police dog squad was being used to search for the newborn's body.
Pratap Singh Shekhawat said that accountability will be fixed to determine whose negligence led to this incident. “As of now, the newborn's body has not been located within the medical college and hospital premises. The team is reviewing CCTV footage, and questioning of individuals is ongoing,” said DC Shekhawat. “The primary focus remains on recovering the child. A search operation is being conducted in the vicinity of the medical college.”
The area where the newborn's body was spotted is located a short distance from the gynaecology ward, where deliveries are performed.
Inquiries are being made at nearby private hospitals, and information regarding the newborn is being collected. According to the established protocol, in cases involving the death of an unidentified newborn, the police are required to register an FIR and conduct a full investigation.
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