ETV Bharat / state

Jharkhand: Stray Dog With Newborn’s Body Caught On CCTV Camera, But Not Captured By Police

The DC and SP at the Medini Rai Medical College and Hospital in Jharkhand’s Palamu district. ( ETV Bharat )

Palamu: A shameful incident has come to light at the Medini Rai Medical College and Hospital in Jharkhand’s Palamu district. A stray dog ​​was seen wandering on the medical college premises with the body of a newborn. The incident was captured on CCTV. Although the incident occurred on Tuesday morning, the newborn's body had not been recovered by evening.

Upon learning of the incident, Palamu Deputy Commissioner Dilip Pratap Singh Shekhawat and Superintendent of Police (SP) Kapil Chaudhary arrived at the Medini Rai Medical College and Hospital and constituted a high-level investigation committee. A police dog squad was being used to search for the newborn's body.