ETV Bharat / state

Jharkhand SSC Under Scanner; Field Worker Exam Applicants Get Admit Card Download Links After Test

Ranchi: The Jharkhand Staff Selection Commission (JSSC) has once again come under the scanner after several candidates complained they missed the Field Worker Examination because they received their admit card emails after the test date, raising questions on the commission's technical infrastructure and information system.

The Jharkhand Field Worker Competitive Examination, 2024, was conducted on July 19 for more than 500 field worker posts. However, several applicants alleged they received email alerts and download links for their admit cards either minutes before the exam or after it concluded. They said that due to the lack of timely notification, they were unable to appear at the examination.

Speaking to ETV Bharat, Tushar Dubey, a candidate, explained that he had applied for the Jharkhand Field Worker Competitive Examination and had been fully prepared for the test. However, he did not receive any email regarding the admit card download link before the exam.

As time passed, he tried to gather information independently and contact the commission but received no clear response regarding admit cards. Eventually, at 10:10 am on July 20, a day after the exam concluded, Tushar received an email from JSSC regarding his admit card. Tushar said due to the commission's negligence, he could not appear for the exam and lost a crucial opportunity.