Jharkhand SSC Under Scanner; Field Worker Exam Applicants Get Admit Card Download Links After Test
JSSC Field Worker Exam applicants have lodged complaints with the commission, demanding a thorough probe into the glitch and action against the accused.
Published : July 23, 2026 at 2:59 PM IST
Ranchi: The Jharkhand Staff Selection Commission (JSSC) has once again come under the scanner after several candidates complained they missed the Field Worker Examination because they received their admit card emails after the test date, raising questions on the commission's technical infrastructure and information system.
The Jharkhand Field Worker Competitive Examination, 2024, was conducted on July 19 for more than 500 field worker posts. However, several applicants alleged they received email alerts and download links for their admit cards either minutes before the exam or after it concluded. They said that due to the lack of timely notification, they were unable to appear at the examination.
Speaking to ETV Bharat, Tushar Dubey, a candidate, explained that he had applied for the Jharkhand Field Worker Competitive Examination and had been fully prepared for the test. However, he did not receive any email regarding the admit card download link before the exam.
As time passed, he tried to gather information independently and contact the commission but received no clear response regarding admit cards. Eventually, at 10:10 am on July 20, a day after the exam concluded, Tushar received an email from JSSC regarding his admit card. Tushar said due to the commission's negligence, he could not appear for the exam and lost a crucial opportunity.
Similarly, Mayank Kumar told ETV Bharat that he had applied for the exam but received the email to download the admit card at 9:54 am on July 20. Mayank has lodged a written complaint with the commission, demanding an impartial inquiry into the technical glitch and action against those responsible. He asserted that such negligence is jeopardizing the future of the candidates.
ETV Bharat contacted JSSC but it declined to provide an official response.
Atal Pandey, a student leader and Syndicate member of Ranchi University, claimed this issue is not limited to just one or two candidates but more than a dozen students, who reported receiving admit card notifications and emails after the examination had concluded.
Atal said if this is a technical glitch, it warrants a high-level inquiry, and if negligence occurred at any stage, the responsible officials must be held accountable. He alleged that such recurring irregularities in recruitment examinations amount to playing with the future of the youth. The government should review the functioning of bodies like the JSSC and ensure a transparent and accountable system, he added.
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