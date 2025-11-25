ETV Bharat / state

Jharkhand Skill Colleges: Bridging The Gap To Employment For Rural Youth

Ranchi: The challenges of employment and skills facing Jharkhand's youth are not new. A large part of the state is rural, where access to higher education and technical training has been difficult due to lack of resources and weak economic conditions.

The situation has changed in the last few years. Skill colleges run by the Scheduled Tribe, Scheduled Caste, Minority, and Backward Class Welfare Department have brought new hope to youth who aspire to shape their future despite limited opportunities. These colleges offer facilities like modern labs and kitchen studios, industrial-grade machines, smart classrooms, workshops and practical halls, hostels and catering facilities, industry visits, and guest lectures.

Particular emphasis is placed on high-quality training in culinary and hospitality trades. The kitchen labs provide training in cutting, cooking, baking, food presentation, service management, and MasterChef-level hygiene. Students are in constant contact with industry experts, which directly impacts the quality of skills acquired.

The kitchen labs provide training in cutting, cooking, baking, food presentation (ETV Bharat)

Sivani Kumari, a student in the Culinary Department, says, "Our family is very poor. But everything here is free. The training is such that we are job-ready within a year. This is a life-changing opportunity for us."

Similarly, Anisha Aind says, "I used to think that working in a big hotel was beyond the reach of village girls like us. But coming here has boosted my confidence. Now I feel like I can work in a big city too."