Jharkhand Skill Colleges: Bridging The Gap To Employment For Rural Youth
Jharkhand's skill colleges offer free, high-quality technical training and ensure students are job ready in a year
Published : November 25, 2025 at 6:05 PM IST
Ranchi: The challenges of employment and skills facing Jharkhand's youth are not new. A large part of the state is rural, where access to higher education and technical training has been difficult due to lack of resources and weak economic conditions.
The situation has changed in the last few years. Skill colleges run by the Scheduled Tribe, Scheduled Caste, Minority, and Backward Class Welfare Department have brought new hope to youth who aspire to shape their future despite limited opportunities. These colleges offer facilities like modern labs and kitchen studios, industrial-grade machines, smart classrooms, workshops and practical halls, hostels and catering facilities, industry visits, and guest lectures.
Particular emphasis is placed on high-quality training in culinary and hospitality trades. The kitchen labs provide training in cutting, cooking, baking, food presentation, service management, and MasterChef-level hygiene. Students are in constant contact with industry experts, which directly impacts the quality of skills acquired.
Sivani Kumari, a student in the Culinary Department, says, "Our family is very poor. But everything here is free. The training is such that we are job-ready within a year. This is a life-changing opportunity for us."
Similarly, Anisha Aind says, "I used to think that working in a big hotel was beyond the reach of village girls like us. But coming here has boosted my confidence. Now I feel like I can work in a big city too."
These skill colleges, operated under the supervision of the Prejha Foundation, have emerged as the most effective model of technical education and employment in Jharkhand. Skill colleges are operational in 24 districts of the state, while 30 colleges have been approved.
These colleges offer over 35 trades, including Information Technology, culinary, hospitality, retail, security, construction, mining, health, textile, and electrical. All of these programs are certified by the National Skill Qualification Framework (NSQF), allowing students to gain recognition in domestic and international industries.
Job in a Year: A Major Support for Economically Weaker Students
The strongest aspect of skill colleges is that the entire education is completely free for economically weaker students. Bank loans have also been arranged for capable students, which they repay themselves. Now, even economically disadvantaged students are able to cover their own expenses.
Over 170,000 students have received training so far. Of these, 65–70 per cent have received employment or on-the-job training. Over 450 students have been placed in the culinary sector alone. Placement drives are currently underway at various skill colleges across the state. Students in the culinary department have performed particularly well.
Chennai's renowned hotel group, The Residency, and the internationally renowned Hilton Hotel have selected students for training and employment. Chef Sudhir Sibal, board member of the Indian Federation of Culinary Associations (IFCA), who visited the campus, says, "The daughters of Jharkhand have amazing potential. The training here is at par with international standards. These students can work in any major hotel in the country."
Chef Shandilyan, Principal of the Army Institute of Hotel Management, Bengaluru, says, "We have conducted placement drives in many states, but the discipline and quality of training seen in Jharkhand's skill colleges is truly commendable."
