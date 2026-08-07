Jharkhand SIR: 'No Voter Will Be Removed Without Verification', CEO Says 63 Lakh Notices Will Be Served For Hearing
Voters will get a week to appear for hearing with supporting documents and the verification process will complete by October 3, reports Bhuvan Kishore Jha.
Published : August 7, 2026 at 4:27 PM IST
Ranchi: Jharkhand Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) K Ravi Kumar has assured people that names of voters flagged for "logical discrepancies", "demographic similar entries" or unmapped issues in the draft electoral roll will not be deleted without hearing and a competent authority's order.
This comes after the Election Commission (EC) decided to issue notices to over 63 lakh voters for hearing during the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of the electoral roll.
As per the CEO's office, the draft electoral roll has 2,21,01,249 voters and notices will be issued to 14,03205 unmapped voters, 45,55,227 voters with "logical discrepancies" and 3,65,684 voters with "demographic similar entries".
The CEO conducted a detailed review with all District Election Officers via video conferencing on Thursday. The review focused on the speedy disposal of claims and objections initiated following the publication of the draft electoral roll.
"Notices will be issued to the concerned voters in accordance with the rules to obtain necessary documents, and an order will be issued at the ERO level based solely on the prescribed documents and facts. The hearing will be conducted at the Electoral Registration Officer (ERO) level," the CEO said.
According to the CEO, voters flagged for "unmapped", "logical discrepancy" or "demographic similar entries" in the draft roll will not be removed without a due legal hearing and an order passed by the competent authority. It will be ensured that each case is resolved in a fair and transparent manner, as per EC guidelines.
The CEO said that the concerned voter must appear for hearing before the Assistant Electoral Registration Officer (AERO) on the scheduled date. If he/she fails to appear following the first notice, a second notice will be issued, after which the AERO will take a decision.
A period of one week will be allotted to the voter to appear for hearing with supporting evidence. Through this process, the verification of over 63 lakh voters in the state will be completed by October 3.
Currently, 6,324,116 voters, who came under scrutiny following the publication of draft electoral roll on August 5, are currently included in the voter list. However, if adequate evidence is not provided, their names will be removed from the final electoral roll. Earlier, 4,361,987 voters who were previously on the electoral roll, were removed during the draft publication phase.
Also Read