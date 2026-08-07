ETV Bharat / state

Jharkhand SIR: 'No Voter Will Be Removed Without Verification', CEO Says 63 Lakh Notices Will Be Served For Hearing

Ranchi: Jharkhand Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) K Ravi Kumar has assured people that names of voters flagged for "logical discrepancies", "demographic similar entries" or unmapped issues in the draft electoral roll will not be deleted without hearing and a competent authority's order.

This comes after the Election Commission (EC) decided to issue notices to over 63 lakh voters for hearing during the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of the electoral roll.

As per the CEO's office, the draft electoral roll has 2,21,01,249 voters and notices will be issued to 14,03205 unmapped voters, 45,55,227 voters with "logical discrepancies" and 3,65,684 voters with "demographic similar entries".

The CEO conducted a detailed review with all District Election Officers via video conferencing on Thursday. The review focused on the speedy disposal of claims and objections initiated following the publication of the draft electoral roll.

"Notices will be issued to the concerned voters in accordance with the rules to obtain necessary documents, and an order will be issued at the ERO level based solely on the prescribed documents and facts. The hearing will be conducted at the Electoral Registration Officer (ERO) level," the CEO said.