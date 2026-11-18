ETV Bharat / state

Jharkhand SIR Final Electoral Rolls Deadline Extended To December 22

Ranchi: The EC has extended the deadline for final publication of electoral rolls in Jharkhand under the SIR to December 22, an official said on Wednesday. The final publication was initially scheduled for October 7, but was subsequently extended to October 19, November 30 and now December 22, he said.

"The extension will help door-to-door verification of voters and enrolment of young voters who may have been left out," Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) K Ravi Kumar said.

District Election Officers (DEOs) have been asked to ensure that all tasks related to the revision are completed within the timeline prescribed by the commission, he said. The deadline for disposal of all claims and objections is December 15, according to a statement issued by the CEO’s office.

The poll panel had earlier extended the deadline for filing claims and objections against the deletion of names under the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) to November 23. Hearings in around 90 per cent of cases in which voters were issued notices over ‘logical discrepancies’ and ‘no mapping’ have been completed, Kumar said.

He said the commission organised special camps on Wednesday at all polling stations across the state to give people an opportunity to get their names included in the rolls.