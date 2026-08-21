ETV Bharat / state

Jharkhand SIR: EC to hold 2-day special camps at every polling station from Aug 22 to help voters

Ranchi: The Election Commission will hold special two-day camps at every polling station in Jharkhand from Saturday to assist eligible persons who have attained the age of 18 and families whose members are registered at different polling stations, as part of the ongoing SIR of electoral rolls, an official said.

Booth-level officers will assist eligible voters in filling Forms 6 and 8 at the camps on August 22 and 23, he said.

"Eligible persons who have attained the age of 18 or will attain it by October 1 can visit the camp and register their names in the electoral rolls by filling out Form 6," Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) K Ravi Kumar said.

He said Form 8 can be filled out if names of family members are registered in the electoral rolls of different polling stations, but they currently reside at the same location, allowing their names to be transferred to a single polling station.