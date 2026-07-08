ETV Bharat / state

'Jharkhand Should Be Known Not Just For its Mines But Its Minds': CM Hemant Soren

The first session held on Wednesday afternoon focused on information technology, artificial intelligence and other advanced technologies. Also the Chief Minister had a one-on-one meeting with stakeholders to explore future investment prospects. Addressing the inaugural session, Soren said Jharkhand is determined to move beyond its image as a mineral rich state and build a new identity driven by innovation, technology and research.



"Jharkhand should be recognised not only for its mines, but also for its minds...not only for its resources, but also for its research...and not only for growth, but for inclusive growth," he said. Speaking to industry representatives, Soren said the state is working on a development model that places technology, research, innovation and social inclusion at its core. As Jharkhand marks 25 years of its formation he said its recent participation in the World Economic Forum reflects state's growing ambition to position itself as a destination for technology led governance and future ready industries.



Rather than replicating development models adopted by other states Jharkhand will frame policies suited to its own geography, resources and local needs, he added.



Outlining the government's vision, Soren said the objective is not merely to improve economic indicators but to ensure that the benefits of development reach every section of society. According to him the state's policies are being designed with inclusive and equitable growth as the central goal.

Also Read Congress Urges Jharkhand CM Hemant Soren To Probe INDIA Bloc’s Rajya Sabha Poll Defeat

He also highlighted Jharkhand's intellectual capital noting that the state has contributed not only mineral wealth to the country but also a large number of scientists, engineers, technologists and civil servants. Many professionals from Jharkhand are serving in influential positions across India and abroad, he said adding that the time has come to connect this talent with the state's development journey.Soren also made it clear that the government's focus extends beyond signing investment agreements or memorandums of understanding. The priority is to build long-term partnerships that create sustainable growth for both industry and the state, he said.To support this vision, the government is working to strengthen power supply, infrastructure, transport connectivity, skilled manpower and an industry-friendly policy framework. He added that sectors such as information technology and artificial intelligence will shape the next phase of economic growth, and Jharkhand is preparing itself to seize those opportunities.During the national stakeholder's consultation representatives from Google, Microsoft, KPMG, Oracle and IBM were present. Several of them shared the stage with the Chief Minister and presented their views.Associated with IBM as Senior Advisor, Talleen Kumar retired IAS and Ex Secretary GoI told ETV Bharat that deeper engagement between the government and the industry would be essential to move forward. He added that more such consultations would be needed in the coming months to better understand the current state of technology in Jharkhand and explore how the industry could contribute to the state's growth in the sector.However he declined to comment on the extent of his company's proposed investment in Jharkhand. He later held a one on one meeting with the Chief Minister.Several senior executives from leading technology companies and MNCs met Soren and had one to one consultation. The participants included Google's Head of State Governments and PSU, Lokesh Lohiya; Microsoft's Government Affairs Lead, Sandeep Aurora; Palantir/TechStar Group CTO Pramod Mooriath; AWS Principal AI Specialist Sachin Punyani; Oracle Director (Public Sector Relations) Saurabh Vatsa; Salesforce Country Head Nikhil Shroff; STPI Director General Arbind Kumar; KPMG India Head of AI for Government Brijendra Kumar; Leah AI Global Head Sarvarth Misra; and Mamsys CEO Ashok Kumar.