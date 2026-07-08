'Jharkhand Should Be Known Not Just For its Mines But Its Minds': CM Hemant Soren
Soren is in New Delhi for an outreach programme aimed at attracting both domestic and global investments into the state, reports Saurabh Shukla.
Published : July 8, 2026 at 7:13 PM IST
New Delhi: Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren is in New Delhi for a two day outreach programme aimed at attracting both domestic and global investments into the state.
Accompanied by senior ministers, the Chief Secretary and top officials from departments linked to investment and industry, Soren is leading the National Stakeholder's Consultation at Taj Palace Hotel on July 8 and 9. The consultation brings together policymakers, industry leaders and experts to discuss opportunities across emerging sectors focusing the Jharkhand state.
The first session held on Wednesday afternoon focused on information technology, artificial intelligence and other advanced technologies. Also the Chief Minister had a one-on-one meeting with stakeholders to explore future investment prospects. Addressing the inaugural session, Soren said Jharkhand is determined to move beyond its image as a mineral rich state and build a new identity driven by innovation, technology and research.
"Jharkhand should be recognised not only for its mines, but also for its minds...not only for its resources, but also for its research...and not only for growth, but for inclusive growth," he said. Speaking to industry representatives, Soren said the state is working on a development model that places technology, research, innovation and social inclusion at its core. As Jharkhand marks 25 years of its formation he said its recent participation in the World Economic Forum reflects state's growing ambition to position itself as a destination for technology led governance and future ready industries.
Rather than replicating development models adopted by other states Jharkhand will frame policies suited to its own geography, resources and local needs, he added.
Outlining the government's vision, Soren said the objective is not merely to improve economic indicators but to ensure that the benefits of development reach every section of society. According to him the state's policies are being designed with inclusive and equitable growth as the central goal.
आज नई दिल्ली में आयोजित दो दिवसीय National Stakeholders Consultation में शामिल हुआ हूं।#Vision2050 के तहत उद्योग प्रतिनिधियों के साथ विचार-विमर्श किया जाएगा और कई MoUs भी साइन किए जायेंगे।— Hemant Soren (@HemantSorenJMM) July 8, 2026
इस ऐतिहासिक अवसर पर आप सभी को हार्दिक बधाई, शुभकामनाएं और जोहार। https://t.co/LixiPuhmkS
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