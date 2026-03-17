Jharkhand: 9 Police Personnel Suspended After Theft Of LPG Cylinders From Blast Site
A total of 43 cylinders went missing from the site after the explosion blew out the basement's rear wall, police said.
By PTI
Published : March 17, 2026 at 1:48 PM IST
Medininagar: Nine police personnel were suspended in Jharkhand's Palamu district after 43 LPG cylinders were allegedly stolen from the basement of a building where a blast happened, police said on Tuesday.
A blast rocked the basement of the building at Bairiya Chowk on Sunday, where around 61 LPG cylinders had been illegally stored, they said. A total of 43 cylinders went missing from the site after the explosion blew out the basement's rear wall, they added.
SDPO Rajeev Ranjan said nine personnel were suspended for alleged negligence in duty. The theft was attributed to lapses in security by personnel deployed at the spot, he said. Police have registered an FIR against the house owner, Ajay Sahu, who runs a gas agency in Pandu, and had allegedly been storing the cylinders illegally at his residence, police said.
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