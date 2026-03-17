ETV Bharat / state

Jharkhand: 9 Police Personnel Suspended After Theft Of LPG Cylinders From Blast Site

Medininagar: Nine police personnel were suspended in Jharkhand's Palamu district after 43 LPG cylinders were allegedly stolen from the basement of a building where a blast happened, police said on Tuesday.

A blast rocked the basement of the building at Bairiya Chowk on Sunday, where around 61 LPG cylinders had been illegally stored, they said. A total of 43 cylinders went missing from the site after the explosion blew out the basement's rear wall, they added.