Jharkhand: 3 Held With Arms, Ammunition In Jamshedpur
Police seized pistols, a magazine loaded with two live cartridges and a mobile phone from their possession
Representational Picture (IANS)
By PTI
Published : October 20, 2026 at 8:58 PM IST
Jamshedpur: Three persons, including a minor, were arrested with arms and ammunition during Durga Puja festivities in Jharkhand’s Jamshedpur, police said on Tuesday.
Based on a tip-off, the accused were apprehended near a container yard on Monday, SP (City) Lalit Meena told reporters. Police seized pistols, a magazine loaded with two live cartridges and a mobile phone from their possession, he said.
A case has been registered under sections of the Arms Act, and further investigation is underway, Meena added.