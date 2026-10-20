ETV Bharat / state

Jharkhand: 3 Held With Arms, Ammunition In Jamshedpur

Representational Picture ( IANS )

By PTI 1 Min Read

Jamshedpur: Three persons, including a minor, were arrested with arms and ammunition during Durga Puja festivities in Jharkhand’s Jamshedpur, police said on Tuesday.

Based on a tip-off, the accused were apprehended near a container yard on Monday, SP (City) Lalit Meena told reporters. Police seized pistols, a magazine loaded with two live cartridges and a mobile phone from their possession, he said.

A case has been registered under sections of the Arms Act, and further investigation is underway, Meena added.