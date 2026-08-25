ETV Bharat / state

Jharkhand: 38 Booked For 'Molesting' Activist During Recruitment Exam Protest

Security personnel try to control the situation after a clash between members of the JPSC-JSSC Reforms Manch and Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) workers during an effigy-burning protest against Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren over the Jharkhand High Court's stay order on the Combined Graduate Level (CGL) examination, at Albert Ekka Chowk, in Ranchi, Jharkhand, Friday, Aug. 21, 2026. ( PTI )

Ranchi: A case was filed against 38 people for allegedly molesting a member of the ‘JPSC-JSSC Reforms Manch’ during a protest against Jharkhand recruitment examination “irregularities” in Ranchi on August 21, police said on Tuesday.

The case was lodged on Monday after the woman, accompanied by Leader of Opposition Babulal Marandi of the BJP, lodged a complaint at the Kotwali police station, they said.

"Eight people were named in the FIR along with 30 unnamed people. They have been booked on charges of molestation, besides other sections of the BNS," Kotwali police station officer-in-charge Sanoj Choudhary told PTI.

The alleged incident took place during a procession over the recruitment examination “anomalies” near the Albert Ekka Chowk here.

"We held a peaceful procession and were attempting to burn effigies of Chief Minister Hemant Soren and Congress leader Rahul Gandhi. Around eight known and over 30 unknown people assaulted and molested me," the woman alleged. Marandi said the cowardly attack by "JMM goons" on students, who were democratically raising their voice, is highly condemnable.