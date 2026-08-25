Jharkhand: 38 Booked For 'Molesting' Activist During Recruitment Exam Protest
The alleged incident took place during a procession over the recruitment examination near the Albert Ekka Chowk
By PTI
Published : August 25, 2026 at 8:04 PM IST
Ranchi: A case was filed against 38 people for allegedly molesting a member of the ‘JPSC-JSSC Reforms Manch’ during a protest against Jharkhand recruitment examination “irregularities” in Ranchi on August 21, police said on Tuesday.
The case was lodged on Monday after the woman, accompanied by Leader of Opposition Babulal Marandi of the BJP, lodged a complaint at the Kotwali police station, they said.
"Eight people were named in the FIR along with 30 unnamed people. They have been booked on charges of molestation, besides other sections of the BNS," Kotwali police station officer-in-charge Sanoj Choudhary told PTI.
The alleged incident took place during a procession over the recruitment examination “anomalies” near the Albert Ekka Chowk here.
"We held a peaceful procession and were attempting to burn effigies of Chief Minister Hemant Soren and Congress leader Rahul Gandhi. Around eight known and over 30 unknown people assaulted and molested me," the woman alleged. Marandi said the cowardly attack by "JMM goons" on students, who were democratically raising their voice, is highly condemnable.
"The BJP stands firmly with the students and will support their struggle at every level," he said. Meanwhile, Marandi along with other BJP leaders reached the office of the Circle Officer-cum-Magistrate, Ranchi Sadar, and demanded that an FIR be registered against JMM “goons”.
“The magistrate on duty during the August 21 protest has taken one-sided action. On that day, JMM goons created terror and cases are being filed against students, but the officer did not lodge an FIR against those who disrupted the demonstration and misbehaved with girl students,” he alleged.
“We have all come to make such officers realise their responsibilities, and requested the magistrate-cum-CO to take impartial action,” the LoP said. If he does not file an FIR against these goons, a dharna will be staged in front of his office, Marandi asserted.
There are many videos and other evidence on social media, which testify as to who were indulging in hooliganism on that day, Marandi claimed. He also said that the BJP will provide free legal assistance to all students against whom FIRs have been registered.
A total of three FIRs were lodged at Ranchi's Kotwali police station against 14 named and over 200 unidentified people for allegedly obstructing government work and clashing with the police on August 21. Besides, FIRs against 39 named and more than 900 unnamed people were also filed in Giridih and Hazaribagh districts.