Jharkhand: Senior Congress Leader Mannan Mallick Dies At 83
Former Jharkhand minister and senior Congress leader Mannan Mallik died at a hospital in Ranchi at the age of 83 after a prolonged illness.
Published : July 14, 2026 at 3:07 PM IST
Dhanbad: Senior Congress leader and former minister Mannan Mallick died at a private hospital in Ranchi on Tuesday after a prolonged illness. He was 83.
Mallick, who represented the Dhanbad Assembly constituency after winning the 2009 election on a Congress ticket, had served as a minister in the Hemant Soren-led government. He was a long-time district Congress president in Dhanbad and had earlier served as the personal secretary to former Bihar chief minister Abdul Ghafoor.
Apart from his political career, Mallick was closely associated with the coal belt’s labour movement. He served as executive president of the Rashtriya Colliery Mazdoor Sangh (RCMS). He advocated for workers’ rights, better wages, improved working conditions and social security for coal employees.
His death triggered condolences from District President Santosh Singh, Labour leader Brijendra Prasad Singh, Indian National Trade Union Congress (INTUC) General Secretary AK Jha and supporters across Jharkhand.
Dhanbad district Congress president Santosh Singh described his demise as an irreparable loss to the state’s politics and labour movement. “Mallick had dedicated his life to public service, organisational work and welfare of workers,” Singh said.
Mallick is remembered by supporters as a grassroots leader who remained closely connected with public issues and the labour movement throughout his political career.
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