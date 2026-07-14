ETV Bharat / state

Jharkhand: Senior Congress Leader Mannan Mallick Dies At 83

Dhanbad: Senior Congress leader and former minister Mannan Mallick died at a private hospital in Ranchi on Tuesday after a prolonged illness. He was 83.

Mallick, who represented the Dhanbad Assembly constituency after winning the 2009 election on a Congress ticket, had served as a minister in the Hemant Soren-led government. He was a long-time district Congress president in Dhanbad and had earlier served as the personal secretary to former Bihar chief minister Abdul Ghafoor.

Apart from his political career, Mallick was closely associated with the coal belt’s labour movement. He served as executive president of the Rashtriya Colliery Mazdoor Sangh (RCMS). He advocated for workers’ rights, better wages, improved working conditions and social security for coal employees.

His death triggered condolences from District President Santosh Singh, Labour leader Brijendra Prasad Singh, Indian National Trade Union Congress (INTUC) General Secretary AK Jha and supporters across Jharkhand.