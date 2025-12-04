ETV Bharat / state

Suposhan Vatika: How 1,886 Government Schools In Ranchi Are Growing Their Own Vegetables To Fight Malnutrition

“There are 2,128 government schools in Ranchi where children are provided midday meals. Of these, 1,556 schools have their own land for creating a Suposhan Vatika. In addition, 330 schools that lack land have implemented the concept by cultivating vertical gardening on the rooftops or walls,” disclosed District Education Superintendent, Badal Raj.

According to the National Family Health Survey-5 report, the state's future generation of children are vulnerable to malnutrition. It is to combat this dire situation of malnutrition that the Suposhan Vatika experiment was taken up.

A grim reality of Jharkhand is that despite being rich in mineral resources, a large segment of its population has suffered from malnutrition for generations. Even 25 years after its formation, statistics show that a major portion of the state's population remains trapped in the web of malnutrition and the diseases caused by it.

Ranchi: A unique experiment is underway in Jharkhand to tackle the problem of malnutrition among the children. The initiative named ‘Suposhan Vatika’ (nutrition garden) has been started from Ranchi wherein the vegetables served in the midday meals are being sourced from the Suposhan Vatikas of individual government schools which make the meals nutritious. There are 1886 such schools in the state capital.

He explained that the goal is to create Suposhan Vatikas in the remaining 242 government schools in the coming days. "In cities where government schools lack both land and soil, plans are underway to introduce hydroponic farming," he added.

Badal Raj said that kitchen gardens were established in a few schools since the time of the coronavirus pandemic. The Education Department focused its attention on Suposhan Vatikas about two or three months ago on the instructions of the Deputy Commissioner. The effects are now being seen.

Suposhan Vatikas are located on the campuses of government schools located in remote and inaccessible areas of Ranchi. Not only are nutritious and organic vegetables, greens and seasonal fruits grown here, but it has also become a medium for public participation in government schools where the parents are also supporting the initiative.

Badal Raj explained that Suposhan Vatikas are gradually becoming a centre for the contributions of students, teachers and parents along with the community. This is expected to improve the quality of education as well. The students are learning gardening along with the academics.

Avika and Neetu, students at the Government School in Lem of Kanke block in Ranchi disclosed that they care for the plants in their garden while watering them and adding organic manure to them. They have learnt about sowing, germination, fruition and pollination through the Suposhan Vatika at their school with the help of their teachers.

“There are Suposhan Vatikas in hundreds of government schools in Ranchi but it started in this school during the Corona period itself. When the children were not coming to the school, we thought of planting a garden on our campus and today with the help of the children our Suposhan Vatika is bearing fruit,” related a teacher, Parmanand Kumar.

He disclosed that spinach, radish, turnip, potato, coriander, chilli and other vegetables have been planted in the garden along with banana, papaya, mango, guava and amla plants.