Jharkhand Reports 1,139 New HIV Cases This Year

Ranchi: Jharkhand has reported 1,139 new HIV cases in the current financial year, according to the latest data released by the Jharkhand AIDS Control Society.

Between April and October, 1,47,639 people were screened across the state, of which 1,139 tested positive. Of these, 1,095 patients have already been linked to ART (Antiretroviral Therapy) centres for regular treatment and monitoring. Of them, 86 were pregnant women.

Pakur district has recorded the highest number of newly infected pregnant women. At least 13 positive cases were recorded out of 15,760 screened in Pakur, 10 out of 15,928 in East Singhbhum, and 7 out of 32,512 in Ranchi.

Cities across the state, including Chatra, Deoghar, Gumla, and Jamtara, reported no new cases of HIV among pregnant women. Among the total number of women identified as pregnant or newly pregnant, the highest numbers of HIV-infected women are in Hazaribagh (28), East Singhbhum (22), Ranchi (19), and both Dhanbad and Palamu (18 each), as well as Giridih and Pakur (15 each), with Godda having 10. Notably, Chatra is the only district where no pregnant women have been identified as HIV-infected.

According to the report, East Singhbhum recorded the highest number of HIV-infected women. At least 206 people were found to be positive after screening 12,629. Ranchi has reported 173 HIV-infected women screened among 23,887. Similarly, 109 infected people have been identified in Hazaribagh, 96 in Dhanbad, 80 in Palamu, 65 in Giridih, 56 in Chaibasa, 51 in Koderma, and 50 in Dumka.

The lowest number of patients has been found in Jamtara (3), Khunti and Latehar (5 each), Simdega and Gumla (8 each), Chatra and Ramgarh (11 each), Lohardaga (12), and Saraikela (14). Meanwhile, not a single HIV screening has been conducted in Garhwa.