Jharkhand Reports 1,139 New HIV Cases This Year
Jharkhand has identified 1,139 HIV-positive cases between April and October this financial year.
Published : December 1, 2025 at 7:43 PM IST
Ranchi: Jharkhand has reported 1,139 new HIV cases in the current financial year, according to the latest data released by the Jharkhand AIDS Control Society.
Between April and October, 1,47,639 people were screened across the state, of which 1,139 tested positive. Of these, 1,095 patients have already been linked to ART (Antiretroviral Therapy) centres for regular treatment and monitoring. Of them, 86 were pregnant women.
Pakur district has recorded the highest number of newly infected pregnant women. At least 13 positive cases were recorded out of 15,760 screened in Pakur, 10 out of 15,928 in East Singhbhum, and 7 out of 32,512 in Ranchi.
Cities across the state, including Chatra, Deoghar, Gumla, and Jamtara, reported no new cases of HIV among pregnant women. Among the total number of women identified as pregnant or newly pregnant, the highest numbers of HIV-infected women are in Hazaribagh (28), East Singhbhum (22), Ranchi (19), and both Dhanbad and Palamu (18 each), as well as Giridih and Pakur (15 each), with Godda having 10. Notably, Chatra is the only district where no pregnant women have been identified as HIV-infected.
According to the report, East Singhbhum recorded the highest number of HIV-infected women. At least 206 people were found to be positive after screening 12,629. Ranchi has reported 173 HIV-infected women screened among 23,887. Similarly, 109 infected people have been identified in Hazaribagh, 96 in Dhanbad, 80 in Palamu, 65 in Giridih, 56 in Chaibasa, 51 in Koderma, and 50 in Dumka.
The lowest number of patients has been found in Jamtara (3), Khunti and Latehar (5 each), Simdega and Gumla (8 each), Chatra and Ramgarh (11 each), Lohardaga (12), and Saraikela (14). Meanwhile, not a single HIV screening has been conducted in Garhwa.
India marks World AIDS Day each year through nationwide awareness campaigns, community outreach activities, and renewed government commitments led by the National AIDS Control Organisation (NACO) under the Ministry of Health & Family Welfare.
Meanwhile, Union Health Minister JP Nadda on World AIDS Day on Monday said preventive measures and early testing are essential in the fight against HIV/AIDS. World AIDS Day is observed every year on December 1 to address the epidemic and the vulnerabilities faced by children and adolescent girls and young women, as well as to fight the stigma attached to the disease.
The theme this year is "Overcoming disruption, transforming the AIDS response".Nadda also stated the need to fight misconceptions and stigma faced by people suffering from HIV.
“World AIDS Day reminds us of the importance of understanding HIV/AIDS, taking preventive measures, and encouraging early testing. It is also an opportunity to show solidarity with those infected and affected by HIV, while dispelling myths about HIV transmission, such as misconceptions regarding how the virus is spread,” the Health Minister shared in a post on social media platform X.
“As a society, we must raise awareness, combat the stigma and discrimination associated with HIV/AIDS, and ensure equal access to healthcare for all. Together, let's work toward a healthier, more inclusive future,” he added. (With Agency Inputs)
